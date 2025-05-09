4 changes Triple H can make to the Backlash 2025 card on WWE SmackDown

We are less than 48 hours away from WWE Backlash, and speculation is rampant regarding certain matches and stipulations being added to the show. On tonight's go-home SmackDown, GM Nick Aldis or perhaps 'The Game,' Triple H himself might have some game-changing announcements to make.

Keeping that in mind, in this article, we will look at four such possibilities that could be made over the weekend and that have the potential to completely shake up this year's WWE Backlash.

#4. A stipulation could be added to John Cena vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs Randy Orton at WWE Backlash 2025 - Source: WWE.com

Randy Orton is set to challenge his longtime rival John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship tomorrow night at Backlash in Orton's hometown of St. Louis. Cena will make his return to SmackDown tonight, and fans can expect one last war of words and perhaps even some physicality ahead of the two wrestling one-on-one for perhaps the last time ever.

Considering the personal nature of their feud and Cena's limitedness in the ring, a stipulation may be added to the match. This could be as simple as a No DQ match, perhaps on the surprising request of John Cena himself. As for what Cena's motive might be behind this request, the WWE Universe will probably hope that Travis Scott isn't somehow involved in the fiasco.

#3. Solo Sikoa could be banned from the building

At WWE Backlash, Jacob Fatu will defend the United States Championship against Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. Given the nature of the match and the scope for foul play, Solo Sikoa may be banned from ringside or perhaps the arena itself to ensure that the carnage that manifests itself at Backlash is devoid of any outside interference (not that Fatu really needs anybody for assistance anyway).

Alternatively, certain events could perhaps transpire on tonight's SmackDown itself that lead to Fatu himself 'ordering' Sikoa to stay out of his business tomorrow night. The clash of egos and erosion of trust between Sikoa and Fatu could continue to water the seeds of conflict that were sown between the two men at the start of this year.

#2. Tiffany Stratton could defend the WWE Women's Championship

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Jade Cargill and Nia Jax will go one-on-one for a shot at Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship. Given that almost every woman is out for herself in the division, things are bound to get dirty on tonight's show. From the perspective of WWE management, particularly General Manager Nick Aldis, a prompt solution could be to have the winner of this match face Stratton as early as tomorrow night at Backlash.

As for whether we get Cargill vs. Stratton, Jax vs. Stratton, or perhaps even a Triple Threat Match, despite Aldis's hopes, it is very unlikely that the matter will resolve itself anytime soon anyway. The women of SmackDown are aching to fight, and that is precisely what the WWE Universe wants to see them do.

#1. A humongous tag team match could finally make the Backlash 2025 card complete

The biggest story in WWE right now is the newly-formed alliance between Paul Heyman, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker and the resistance to it, that includes CM Punk, Sami Zayn, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.

On this week's episode of RAW, Rollins challenged Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship and almost won the title courtesy of Bron Breakker, before CM Punk returned after a one-week absence to foil Rollins and Heyman's scheme. With Uso already busy with Logan Paul, Triple H may announce a blockbuster tag team match featuring CM Punk & Sami Zayn on one side and Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker on the other.

This wouldn't just be a way of getting four of the biggest stars in the industry onto the card, but it is a very logical next step in the biggest and most engrossing story in WWE right now. The match could go one of several different ways, adding a layer of unpredictability that is seldom present in professional wrestling anymore.

