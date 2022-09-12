4 changes the Triple H Era can still make on WWE RAW

The "Triple H era" of WWE is well and truly underway. Almost two months after taking the reins from Vince McMahon, The Game has made the product his own through a series of changes. As a result, the product has gained a new lease on life, receiving widespread praise from the internet wrestling community.

However, it is far from perfect. Both RAW and SmackDown still have quite a bit to improve despite their upward trajectory. Some of these changes will be short term and others long term.

With RAW coming up tonight, let's look at four aspects of the Monday Night show that can be improved.

#4: Integrate the 24/7 title scene talent into the show

R-Truth's baby is probably gone, but he still deserves to be on RAW

The 24/7 title was a staple on WWE RAW under Vince McMahon. Since its introduction in 2019, the title has been used as comic relief, building a very divisive legacy. Although it was deemed by the audience to be a demotion to stars like The Revival and Jeff Hardy, other superstars, most notably R-Truth, made it their own.

The title has not made an appearance on WWE programming since HHH took over creative duties, with fans believing it to have been quietly scrapped. This is probably for the best, since many feel it had exhausted its comedic and entertainment value and gone stale. However, the likes of R-Truth, Tozawa, T-Bar and Shelton Benjamin are very talented performers, and should be back on RAW sooner or later.

Whether their gimmicks are repackaged, rebooted or placed in a revamped, more serious 24/7 championship scene will be up to The King of Kings.

#3: Re-introduce stars who have lost momentum in the new era

CENATIONBOYAJ #PinkCenaSZN @CenationBoy7 It's been like three weeks



But I still have hope, Happy Omos Day Yall It's been like three weeksBut I still have hope, Happy Omos Day Yall https://t.co/auXT5eSi7V

Since Vince McMahon retired, several WWE Superstars rumored to be personal favorites of his have fallen off the radar. Over on SmackDown, Lacey Evans prominently figured in the Money In The Bank ladder match less than three weeks before the chairman retired. She has only appeared once since. This was in a losing effort, in a match where almost every available and eligible female singles star on the brand was featured.

On RAW, stars like Ezekiel and Omos have barely featured or been left out altogether. The future of The Nigerian Giant, in particular, looks bleaker than ever with the return of Braun Strowman, a talent with whom he shares many similarities. As HHH's vision begins to take shape, he needs to figure out where these pieces fit in the WWE RAW puzzle.

#2: Give WWE United States champion Bobby Lashley a proper long-term feud

Raj Giri @TheRajGiri Bobby Lashley needs a big feud. He's been treading water for months now. He never lost the World title, and beat Brock Lesnar at the Rumble. It's time to get him something big Bobby Lashley needs a big feud. He's been treading water for months now. He never lost the World title, and beat Brock Lesnar at the Rumble. It's time to get him something big

One of the most well-received changes of the Triple H era in WWE so far has been the improved presentation of the mid-card championships. Both the United States and Intercontinental titles have almost felt like world championships around Bobby Lashley and Gunther's respective waists. They have been prominently featured on premium live events and have headlined RAW and SmackDown multiple times.

While Gunther has received a focused and compelling storyline opposite Sheamus, Lashley has faced a variety of opponents in short-term feuds. This, whilst making The All Mighty a fighting champion, has affected his momentum. If the US title scene is to keep up with its counterpart on SmackDown, it needs a solid, long-term feud to build momentum upon.

#1: Resolve the title imbalance between RAW and SmackDown

The titles need to be separated

As WWE heads to Extreme Rules, all of the company's main roster men's world and tag team titles are currently held by SmackDown Superstars. Stars of the blue brand hold six of the eight major brand-exclusive titles, along with the cross-brand women's tag titles. Considering that the blue brand has a smaller roster and an hour less weekly television time, this imbalance affects RAW greatly.

The conclusion of the Bloodline's storyline still seems to be months away, potentially stretching to WrestleMania. The Usos have pulled double duty admirably, appearing on both shows to confront both their and Roman Reigns' opponents. This is not a sustainable long-term model, though, and sooner or later, both the WWE Championship and RAW tag team titles will need to permanently return to Monday nights.

In the short term, it will be intriguing to see if Damage CTRL can tip the scales slightly back in the red brand's favor by claiming the women's tag team titles.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil