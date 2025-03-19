4 changes WWE can make to The Bloodline following WrestleMania 41

WWE is on fire these days. The industry, and World Wrestling Entertainment in particular, has had a boom unlike anything else in close to 25 years. It has been incredible to experience.

Ad

Part of the success the company has undergone can be attributed to The Bloodline saga. It officially began in 2020 and has continued in some form up until and including this year. That's nearly five full years of Bloodline drama.

While the stable itself is receiving less focus for now, that could change at any point. All it might take is a few tweaks. Those changes, however, aren't likely to happen until after WrestleMania when current storylines can wrap up.

Ad

Trending

This article will take a look at four major changes that WWE could make to The Bloodline following WrestleMania. This includes potential new members, alignment changes, and a move to a different brand. What changes could the Sports Entertainment juggernaut make to the beloved faction?

Below are four changes WWE can make to The Bloodline following WrestleMania 41.

#4. The entire Bloodline could move to WWE Monday Night RAW in the 2025 Draft

For the bulk of the Bloodline saga, the stable was on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Granted, the separate brands aren't always fully recognized, but for the most part, Roman Reigns and his crew remained on the blue brand.

Ad

Today, things are a little more open. Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, two members of The O.G. Bloodline, are on WWE RAW. Solo Sikoa and the remnants of The New Bloodline are on SmackDown alongside Jimmy Uso. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is technically undrafted.

After WrestleMania 41, the entirety of The Bloodline could be moved to RAW. The red brand is the biggest show for the company following its move to Netflix, so it would make sense to have the players together on the biggest program the company offers.

Ad

#3. Solo Sikoa could rejoin Roman Reigns

Expand Tweet

Ad

Solo Sikoa joined WWE's main roster in late 2022. He debuted by helping Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre. From there, Solo remained by Roman's side, fiercely loyal, until after WrestleMania 40 last year.

From there, Sikoa took over The Bloodline, brought in names such as Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu, and tried to become The Tribal Chief of WWE. This led to a Bloodline civil war of sorts, with Roman ultimately defeating Sikoa in January of this year.

Ad

Despite the bad blood between them, the two could reunite after WrestleMania. Many fans believe Jacob Fatu will soon ditch Solo Sikoa. If he does, Sikoa could go crawling back to The O.T.C. In the end, they are family, so Roman might accept an apology and welcome Solo back into the fold despite all of their past issues.

#2. Roman Reigns and The Bloodline could turn heel

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bloodline has spent most of its time as a unit in WWE as villains. Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were once the most hated group in the company. Solo Sikoa's version of the stable was and remains quite hated now.

Over time, however, many members turned babyface. First it was Sami Zayn, and then Jey Uso. Eventually, Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and even Paul Heyman turned babyface in WWE. The fans love them all, but ultimately, a babyface group only works so well.

Ad

The Bloodline could turn heel following WrestleMania. Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman would, of course, be leading the charge. Jimmy Uso could certainly follow suit. If Solo Sikoa rejoins Roman, he too would remain a villain. Jey and Sami, however, may need to stay away as they are less likely to be booed.

#1. Two new members could be introduced

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Bloodline Saga has included numerous stars, most of which are part of the Anoa'i family, although not all are. The stable has featured Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu.

There are two stars signed to WWE who are part of the extended Bloodline family but are yet to debut. This includes Tama and Tonga's younger, taller brother Hikuleo and Lance Anoa'i, a cousin to The Tribal Chief.

Despite both men having been signed for quite a while, neither one has debuted yet. That could change after WrestleMania. If Roman Reigns turns heel and pushes The Bloodline again, Lance and Hikuleo could make their debuts as part of a reformed Bloodline. He wouldn't even need to rely on others with those two added to the mix. It would be a new era for the stable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback