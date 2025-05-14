4 Clear signs John Cena will turn babyface before retiring from WWE

John Cena’s retirement tour has been nothing short of historic. The 17-time world champion turned heel earlier this year, leaving the entire WWE Universe shocked. Even with his recent turn, fans haven’t looked away. They’re soaking in every moment, knowing these could be the last times they see Cena compete.

From facing legends like Randy Orton to teasing that he might take the Undisputed WWE Championship with him, Cena has made it clear he wants to leave on his own terms. With the clock ticking, all signs now point toward a possible babyface turn before it’s all over.

Not only would it fit the legacy he built for over two decades, but it also sets up a fitting emotional farewell that honors everything he has done for the WWE Universe. Whether it happens at SummerSlam or during his final match later this year, these clues suggest that the "Face That Runs the Place" might go back to being the hero one last time.

Let’s check out a few signs of Cena’s potential babyface turn.

#4. John Cena’s Retirement Tour needs a big ending

While Cena might drop the Undisputed WWE Championship before his final match, he’ll need something powerful to end his run. Turning babyface could be that moment which would substitute for him losing the title.

It would make headlines around the world and give fans a reason to rally behind him one last time. WWE is known for emotional retirements, and having Cena deliver a classic promo as the hero again would make it an unforgettable ending.

#3. John Cena might not want to end his career as a heel

John Cena turning heel at Elimination Chamber shocked the world because he’s been the ultimate good guy for most of his career. Ending his iconic run as a villain doesn’t align with the legacy he has built over two decades.

When it comes to Cena hanging up his boots, it won’t be the better storyline that would matter, but it would be in the ultimate babyface that he has been for his entire career, making him the Greatest of All Time.

#2. The WWE Universe won't allow Cena to leave as a heel

Even after Cena turned heel, fans still cheer for him. During his matches, promos, and appearances, the audience keeps chanting his name louder than ever. Since this is their last chance to see him in action, the WWE Universe is giving him love no matter what he does.

That energy could convince WWE and Cena himself to make one last babyface run before he retires. In addition, when the Franchise Player walks out of the arena after his final match, it is possible that the moment turns emotional for the entire world, including the 17-time World Champion.

#1. John Cena was emotional after his victory at Backlash

After defeating Randy Orton at Backlash, John Cena looked visibly emotional while soaking in the crowd's appreciation. Despite being a heel, he didn’t dismiss the fans. That moment felt real and ended up telling a massive storyline.

Those emotions might push him to re-align with the fans as the end nears. For someone who built a career on hustle, loyalty, and respect, ending as the people’s hero could be the closure he needs.

