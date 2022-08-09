Repeat AEW’s biggest mistake, release world title contender - 4 fan concerns surrounding the new era in WWE

The WWE Universe has been on a rollercoaster ride since Vince McMahon’s shocking retirement on July 22, 2022.

The fanbase has experienced a variety of emotions ranging from uncertainty over the future to optimism over the change of direction under the new management. The new regime has come out swinging, putting on a memorable Summerslam and implementing a host of changes within a short space of time.

Seeing the winds of change in action has brought a wave of excitement to a section of fans who did not fancy the booking style of the former chairman.

However, other sections of the audience who subscribed to McMahon’s spectacle-centered vision are yet to be convinced by the new era. These fans have raised a few concerns about the future under Triple H, some of which would be so extreme that they could change the industry itself.

Here are four of the craziest fan concerns about the new era of WWE:

#4: Mr. Money In The Bank to be released?

Is Theory's WWE push in trouble?

"Mr. Money In The Bank" Theory was Vince McMahon’s on-screen protégé. The 25-year-old Superstar went from being a solid mid-card talent to perhaps the most annoying heel in all of WWE in just a few months. The selfie-clicking star was seemingly on track for a world title program before McMahon’s abrupt exit.

Theory’s meteoric rise did not go down well with a section of the audience who perceived him as the “corporate choice.” They rejected him, as they did The Rock, John Cena, and Roman Reigns before him.

Many of the same fans who rejected the former United States Champion rejoiced about the regime change. This prompted fears among fans of Theory’s main event push that he would not last long in the company if the new leadership views him in the same light.

#3: WWE to lose Vince McMahon favorites?

Female Locker Room @femalelroom The latest on Lacey Evans, per Fightful, is that there are no immediate creative plans for her & she wasn’t discussed to be in the gauntlet match.



Lacey was said to have been a personal favorite of Vince McMahon and he would work directly with her. The latest on Lacey Evans, per Fightful, is that there are no immediate creative plans for her & she wasn’t discussed to be in the gauntlet match.Lacey was said to have been a personal favorite of Vince McMahon and he would work directly with her. https://t.co/xZiCsacFZC

Vince McMahon’s exit from WWE has led to three released Superstars returning so far. All three were NXT standouts who were said not to fit McMahon’s main roster vision. With the new era upon us, there are several stars for whom the shoe could be on the other foot.

Superstars like Lacey Evans and legends like R-Truth, who were rumored to be some of McMahon's favorites, may not be compatible with the new era. Some feel they could find themselves out of the company. This could open a path to rival companies for some of the former regime's favorites.

Similarly, some retired stars under Legends’ contracts may not remain loyal to the new leadership and opt out of the company.

#2: Casual fanbase to be driven away by NXT-style booking?

NXT's black and gold era did not pull in the casual audience

Triple H’s time as head booker of NXT was divisive. The “hardcore” fanbase could not get enough of its faster in-ring style, gritty storytelling, and reliance on stars from the independent scene. The “casual” fanbase, however, shunned it in favor of a more colorful, larger-than-life, storytelling-based main roster style.

The black and gold era of NXT, though critically acclaimed, failed to attract a casual audience and catch up to the main roster in viewership. The show was eventually relaunched as a developmental show based on young, homegrown WWE talent after losing the “Wednesday Night War” to AEW.

With HHH now in charge of the main roster, some casual fans are concerned that he will model it after his NXT era and drive away those who don’t prefer that style.

#1: New WWE leadership to repeat AEW’s biggest mistakes?

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Triple H is going to keep the WWE returns coming Triple H is going to keep the WWE returns coming 🔥 https://t.co/X2nz9xNfSR

In the first two weeks of the post-Vince McMahon era, WWE has seen 5 stars return, with many others rumored to return.

The new regime has gone big in the ring, organizing tournaments for the United States and Women’s tag team titles. As a result, the post-Summerslam episode of RAW drew the show’s highest viewership in more than two years.

Some fans have noted that this is reminiscent of the early days of AEW Dynamite when the company saw strong numbers due to the freshness of its product. The concern in the WWE Universe is whether the company will continue to rely on big returns and shock announcements to bump ratings.

They argue that having a big moment every week will numb the audience to the product, and overdoing the surprise returns will bloat the roster. This is a view shared among many fans and one of the biggest criticisms of their rival promotion AEW.

Edited by Ken Cameron