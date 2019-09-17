4 current feuds that deserve to end inside Hell In A Cell

Owens vs Shane

Clash of Champions is in the history books and has made sure that the WWE Universe would be waiting with bated breath for the next PPV presentation, Hell In A Cell. The ending to the show saw Seth Rollins retaining his Universal title against Braun Strowman. Things didn't end here though, as Rollins was attacked by none other than The Fiend.

Ever since the Hell In A Cell got its own PPV, we have seen every annual show getting at least two Hell In A Cell matches. The 2009 edition got crazy with the Cell matches and we got three separate Hell In A Cell bouts in a single night! After tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it's confirmed that we will have at least two Cell matches on the PPV card: Seth Rollins vs The Fiend for the Universal title, and Becky Lynch vs Sasha Banks for the RAW Women's title. But there are a string of rivalries that could have been settled inside the hellish structure. Let's take a look at them.

#4 Kofi Kingston vs Randy Orton

Orton and Kofi

Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton clashed at The Biggest Party of the Summer, but the match ended with a double count-out. Last night at Clash of Champions, Kingston finally managed to get a clean win over Orton. But will The Viper let this one slide by this easily?

One can expect Orton to hound Kofi again on the upcoming SmackDown Live episode, to the point that Kofi puts his WWE title on the line against him one more time. The rivalry has been going on for a while and certainly deserves a finale inside the Cell.

#3 Bayley vs Charlotte Flair

Bayley and Flair

The hottest women's storyline in WWE currently features the returning Sasha Banks and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. But one shouldn't forget that Bayley turning heel was one of the biggest moments on RAW in a long while. At Clash of Champions, Charlotte and Bayley didn't get much time, and the latter stole a quick win after pulling Charlotte into the exposed turnbuckle.

Bayley left the spot in a hurry, clutching the title in her hands. An angle could be done surrounding the idea that Bayley wouldn't get to run when she would be locked up inside the Cell with Flair, who has past experience of being inside the structure.

