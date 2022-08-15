4 current WWE personnel who have been divorced more than once

WWE Superstars are among the most famous people in the world. Their lives are always in the public eye, which means whenever something happens to them, fans get to know immediately.

Arguably the bit the WWE Universe is most interested in when it comes to the spicy bits is the performers' personal lives. Fans are always eager to know whether someone is dating, married or is going through a divorce. There are certain things happening in Wrestlers' lives most of the time. This means their names always pop up in the rumor mills.

We have made a list of wrestlers who have married multiple times before. The Undertaker features on this list. On that note, we look at four current WWE personnel who have been divorced on more than one occasion.

#4. On our list of current WWE employees who have gone through more than one divorce: Steve Corino

Corino is currently mentoring the next generation of superstars

Steve Corino is a WWE producer and trainer who works at NXT 2.0. He is an industry veteran who is best known for his time as a wrestler for ECW and ROH. Steve has won multiple championships during his career and is currently passing on his knowledge to the current crop of superstars.

Corino has been married thrice and divorced twice. His first wife was Nicole Holmstock, whom he married in 1997. They separated after six years of marriage. Three years later, he married Saana-Maria Huhtimo, but got divorced in 2009. He is currently married to Jordan Pennypacker, whom he tied the knot with in 2013.

#3. Ricky Steamboat

The Dragon has had one hot ride of a love life

Ricky Steamboat is one of the finest wrestlers to have stepped foot in the ring. He is currently signed to WWE and serves as an ambassador for the company. He has been divorced four times and is currently in a five-year marriage.

Steamboat was first married to Maureen Powers in 1977, whom he divorced three years after he married her. He was then married to Debra Blood (m. 1981; div. 1985), Bonny Hastings (m. 1985; div. 2003) and Claudia Sobieski (m. 2004; div. 2012). The Dragon's current spouse is Sandi McAlister, whom he married in 2017

#2. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair's recent wedding to former WWE Superstar Andrade was the latest high-profile marriage in the wrestling world. The couple tied the knot after years of courting each other.

It was The Queen's third wedding, having been divorced twice before. From 2010 to 2013, she was married to Riki Johnson, whom she separated from after an alleged domestic assault. Immediately after her divorce, Flair was married to English wrestler Thomas Latimer. She began dating Andrade in 2019 after her divorce from Latimer. The pair got engaged on New Year's Day in 2022 and married on May 27, 2022.

Charlotte did feature on one of our lists before, but her marriage to Andrade has been updated here in this list.

#1. Edge

Edge is another superstar whose marital life was on the edge (sorry) for a while, literally and otherwise. He has had quite the past, and is probably the only one whose spicy love life WWE took full advantage of.

Edge dated Val Venis' sister Alannah Morley in 1998 and they married three years later. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2004. A few months later, The Rated-R Superstar married Lisa Ortiz, but she caught wind of his long affair with Amy 'Lita' Dumas and divorced him in 2005.

The former world champion then struck up a romantic relationship with Beth Phoenix, with whom he welcomed a daughter into the world in 2013. Three years later, they had their second daughter and tied the knot later that year, quite amazingly on The Ultimate Opportunist's birthday on October 30.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil