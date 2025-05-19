4 Current WWE stars who can become commentators

Some WWE Superstars excel on the mic. While they may not be the top performers inside the ring, they can certainly entertain the TV audience with their impressive takes on the matches. In fact, over the years in WWE, we have seen some ex-wrestlers become extremely good ring announcers. John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) and Wade Barrett are good examples. These two were not just decent wrestlers, but also fine ring announcers.

The current roster includes several superstars who could be excellent ring announcers. Some have even taken the commentary role on certain occasions.

This article will look at four superstars who could become great commentators.

#4. Former WWE Champion The Miz

Many fans might not be aware of the fact that The Miz was initially brought in as a commentator in WWE. However, he wasn't too keen on the role and instead wanted to be a superstar. The A-Lister revealed this during an interview with Brian Baumgartner on Off The Beat in 2022.

The Miz said Daniel Puder defeated him on the fourth season of WWE Tough Enough. However, he had impressed the onlookers with his performance and was roped in to commentate.

"I'll never forget, they were like, 'You impressed us so much that maybe there is something for you here.' They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate. Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole, they brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating. They told me, 'we might bring you in as a commentator or interviewer.' It was the first time I said, 'but I want to be a WWE Superstar.' They didn't look at me like a WWE Superstar, they looked at me as a personality. I saw something different, 'I love what you guys do and you do a great job, but I want to be bigger than The Rock and bigger than (Hulk) Hogan. I want to be a Superstar.' 'Alright, okay," The Miz said. [H/T: Fightful Select]

The Miz has often served as a color commentator on many WWE shows while also being a wrestler. Currently, The A-Lister is not involved in any major storylines. He could be the best option to replace Pat McAfee if he decides to take a sabbatical from the company.

#3. R-Truth

The 53-year-old legend has been in the wrestling business for over two decades. He is set to face his 'Childhood Hero' John Cena in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Most likely, the former 24/7 Champion is expected to lose the match fair and square.

And what happens after that? Truth hasn't been featured in any storyline since losing his World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) last year. He was later involved in a feud with The Miz, which he lost. Since then, R-Truth has largely been sidelined.

Although he hasn't taken a commentary job in the company yet, he could become a great ring announcer, just like Booker T. He has solid mic skills and can cut promos. Thus, he could take on the role behind the desk after wrapping up his wrestling career soon.

#3. Austin Theory

Austin Theory is another superstar who could become a fine ring announcer. In addition to being a wrestler, Theory can also serve as a color commentator and occasionally wrestle. The former United States Champion started on a high in the company and even defeated John Cena at WrestleMania 39, but his career never took off. Soon, he was lost in oblivion.

He is currently part of A-Town Down Under with Grayson Waller as his partner. However, the two may soon feud with each other. And after coming out of the group, Theory can join the commentary box alongside Michael Cole.

#1. Carlito

Carlito is another WWE star who could become a great ring announcer. The 46-year-old superstar is part of The Judgment Day stable, but he rarely wrestles. He joined the stable last year after Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley exited the faction.

The heel group is expected to go through a churn after Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor's rumored feud. Carlito might also leave the group and later take on the role of a ring announcer. Although he has not previously been involved in this job, Carlito can certainly pull it off, as he also has some good mic skills.

