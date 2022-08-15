Former WWE Champion, Former United States Champion- 4 current WWE Superstars Kane has not faced

Kane is one of the most respected and beloved individuals in professional wrestling. The Big Red Machine has entertained fans for more than two decades. In 2021, his accomplishments were acknowledged as he was inducted into the prestigious WWE Hall of Fame.

However, owing to his political responsibilities as Mayor of Knox County and age, Kane has distanced himself from the ring. The Hall of Famer recently stated that he is no longer willing to take bumps and would like to feature in more non-wrestling special appearances, similar to the one he made at SummerSlam 2022.

The Devil's Favorite Demon is still a massive name in the wrestling business, and sharing the ring with the former WWE Champion is an honor, especially for the stars of tomorrow. However, several talented superstars in the locker room today have not battled The Big Red Machine.

#4 Kane vs. Damian Priest never happened

Kane's last wrestling role came during the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble match, where he entered as a surprise participant. The 55-year-old quickly eliminated two superstars, but his appearance was short-lived. The Archer of Infamy, Damian Priest, eventually tossed him over the top rope in a career-defining performance.

While he was understandably frustrated with his brief appearance, the Mayor of Knox County praised the former United States Champion. Priest was "terrified" to have stood across one of the greatest Rumble performers of all time.

Given their minor skirmishes during the Rumble match, it would've been fascinating to witness these two heavyweights battle in a one-on-one contest. Priest recently incorporated some dark elements into his character by joining The Judgment Day, and the Hall of Famer is one of the most mystical characters in WWE.

Hence, the veteran vs. Damian Priest would be an intriguing program, and the creative team should book it if the opportunity arises.

#3 Kane vs. AJ Styles would be the perfect retirement match

Regarding in-ring competition, few superstars are as good as AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One can carry anyone, regardless of age, experience, or physical capability, to an excellent, well-received wrestling match.

A massive star of the Hall of Famer's caliber deserves a proper, memorable farewell match befitting his illustrious career. Even though he is still in incredible shape, ring-rust combined with a career filled with injuries means that The Big Red Machine has some physical limitations, which may lower the quality of in-ring action.

Enter AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion can carry the Hall of Famer to a decent match that would serve as the perfect swansong for the latter. Styles helped The Undertaker, Kane's storyline and on-screen brother, to a memorable retirement match. The Phenomenal One could do the same for The Phenom's brother.

#2 Kane vs. Karrion Kross has the potential to be memorable

Karrion Kross is currently one of the most mystical and dangerous characters on WWE television. An ominous aura of darkness surrounds Kross' presence, who, along with Scarlett, is a formidable threat to anyone on the roster.

While fans often consider Taker the most incredible creation in sports entertainment, Kane's character carries a comparable mystique and aura. The Devil's Favorite Demon has an intimidating presence that paralyzes his opponents with fear.

Given the characters' similarities, Karrion Kross would be an intriguing opponent for the former WWE Champion. The entrances alone would be awe-inspiring. It certainly won't be a technical masterpiece, but the drama and storytelling would probably be incredible.

#1 Kane vs. Gunther would be must-see

Over the decades, fans have become accustomed to WWE's willingness to push larger-than-life superstars on their programming. Andre the Giant, Yokozuna, and Big Show were each pushed to the moon due to their massive size and drawing ability.

Gunther is one of the largest, most powerful, and intimidating superstars in the locker room. The Austrian Anomaly is ferocious in the ring, and his chops are vicious. If his booking is any indication, then the reigning Intercontinental Champion has a bright future ahead of him.

A certified monster like Kane would be the perfect stepping stone. The Big Red Machine has done the honors for other big men in the past as he put over Braun Strowman several times during The Monster Among Men's rise to the top. Meanwhile, The Great Khali's victory over the Hall of Famer in the 2000s also boosted the former's credibility.

Passing the torch to the former NXT UK Champion would establish The Ring General as a massive threat to the locker room.

