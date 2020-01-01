4 Current WWE stars who recently announced their engagements

A number of current WWE stars have announced their engagements in recent months

The world celebrated the dawning of not just a new year last night, but also a new decade and for many WWE stars, it means saying goodbye to a fantastic 2019, one where they either proposed or had their proposal accepted.

It has been an incredible 12 months for several stars in the ring, but for many others its been a fantastic year in their personal lives as they took that step forward and decided the person that they were dating was the one that they wanted to spend the rest of their life with.

The following list looks at just four current main roster stars or couples who all recently announced their engagement. It appears that there could be some interesting power couples in WWE in the next few years.

#4 Angel Garza

Angel Garza recently proposed to his girlfriend Zaide

It has definitely been a memorable year for Angel Garza, who only recently started to make a splash on NXT. The fact that NXT has been moved onto live programming on the USA Network means that many stars have been given opportunities that they wouldn't have if NXT was still a pre-recorded show.

Angel Garza was one of the stars who was able to take advantage of this and a few weeks ago on NXT he lifted the NXT Cruiserweight Championship when he defeated Lio Rush. In true Garza fashion, he decided to celebrate by asking his girlfriend to come into the ring with him and then he proposed.

It was later revealed that only Triple H knew about Garza's plans to ask Zaide to marry him as part of the show. It was the perfect way for the couple to round out their year.

