4 current WWE Superstars who have been compared to legends

WWE is as defined by the past as it is by the present. Everyone agrees that the company peaked during the Attitude Era and produced its best content. The legends that helped the company beat WCW are immortalized in wrestling folklore as some of the greatest superstars to have stepped foot in the ring.

Naturally, the current WWE Superstars are being held to those standards. Even if it is sometimes unfair, one can't help but draw comparisons. While most of the said comparisons do not make sense, there are some credible ones.

On that note, we take a look at four current WWE Superstars who have been compared to legends of the squared circle.

#4. On our list of current WWE Superstars who fans compare to legends: Charlotte and Ric Flair

Let's start with a successful dynasty that comprises one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and his well-on-her-way-to-surpassing-him daughter. Ric and Charlotte Flair are two of the most successful people to grace a WWE ring, and fans have compared them right from the latter's debut.

Indeed, The Nature Boy himself has gone on record to say that his daughter is more of a natural than him in the ring. That is high praise from a legend of the business like him.

“She is so much better than I ever was in the ring. I certainly couldn’t have done a corkscrew moonsault [laughs]. Rest assured! I could do a corkscrew moonsault into the bottle. I can see the bar from here.” Ric said. (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Ric has won everything there is to win, with his most impressive achievement being a record 16-time world champion. Charlotte is currently a 13-time women's champion and a record-breaker in her own right. When it comes to wrestling royalty, the Flairs are at the top.

#3. AJ Styles and Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is arguably the greatest performer of his generation. The things he did in the ring were different from his peers. Many superstars have tried to base their in-ring work on HBK's, but only one has managed to live up to those lofty standards.

He is AJ Styles. Out of the current generation of WWE Superstars, no one can match the quality he brings to every match. Like The Showstopper himself, Styles elevates any opponent and is the type of wrestler who could have a classic with a paper bag.

The Phenomenal One is rightfully compared to Michaels, and when he retires, he will be remembered as the best performer of his time.

#2. Becky Lynch and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin

There's probably not a single wrestling fan who dislikes 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. You couldn't help but adore the beer-swilling, trash-talking, finger-flipping, boss-stunning anti-hero who showed up every week and took no prisoners. For a good reason, his character is the greatest gimmick in pro wrestling history.

WWE has tried to give us the second coming of Austin many times. We saw it with CM Punk and Dean Ambrose. But Becky Lynch becoming The Man truly captured The Texas Rattlesnake magic.

She has been endorsed by Mr. 3:16 himself, with the two getting together for various segments. He has stated that she reminds him of himself.

“She does remind me a lot of myself cause I mean if you line up that women’s roster… and you said ‘hey, I want you pick my next break out superstar.’ I don’t think you’re gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn’t have picked me out of a line-up. She’s a great worker in the ring, but it’s character driven. 'The Man' – I love that gimmick,” Austin said. (H/T WrestleTalk)

Lynch's run as a rebellious no-hoots-given character saw her become an absolute megastar. While Big Time Becks is currently a heel, there's no doubt she could return to her Austin impression when she turns face again.

#1. Roman Reigns and John Cena

Ah, the old Roman Reigns-John Cena comparison. Fans weren't pleased when it became evident that Reigns was being pushed as the next Cena as The Shield broke up. It only became more apparent as the years went by, with him being portrayed as the ultimate babyface who overcame all the odds.

Cena played that role for many years himself. His time as WWE's poster boy saw him garner fans and critics. However, his success was undeniable, with the WWE Universe witnessing history with The Champ's 16 world title reigns.

The Big Dog took that mantle and became a top star, becoming the face of the company and essentially the next Cena until his heel turn in 2020.

Cena and Reigns' career paths have been similar for the most part. For this reason, fans compare them and will continue to do so in all likelihood.

