Ric Flair reveals what Charlotte does better than him in pro wrestling

Ric Flair thinks his daughter Charlotte Flair is better in the ring than he ever was. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer has praised his daughter's ability several times in the past as well.

While speaking to Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, Flair joked that he can do a "corkscrew moonsault" into the bottle than in the ring.

“She is so much better than I ever was in the ring. I certainly couldn’t have done a corkscrew moonsault [laughs]. Rest assured! I could do a corkscrew moonsault into the bottle. I can see the bar from here.” (H/T Inside The Ropes)

A few years ago too, Ric Flair had stated that Charlotte isn't as good as him on the mic, but she is far superior in the ring.

Ric Flair on Charlotte Flair's WWE future

Following Ric Flair's release and her fiance Andrade joining AEW, there has been speculation about Charlotte possibly leaving the company.

On the same podcast, Ric Flair dismissed suggestions of Charlotte leaving WWE in the future. The WWE legend believes his daughter will never leave the company and that she's happy there.

“Everybody wants to start some s*** that didn’t exist. Ashley [Charlotte's real name] would never leave there. She’s the happiest she’s ever been, and obviously they’re not mad at me [otherwise Charlotte wouldn’t have won her 12th title] … I was so excited. I didn’t know. I was so excited for her, and it’s the first one I missed," Flair said.

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female Superstar in WWE history and has been a key player in the Women's Evolution.

She has 12 women's titles to her name, with the most recent title win coming at last month's SummerSlam pay-per-view, where she defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat.

