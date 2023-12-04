4 current WWE Superstars who have defeated CM Punk

CM Punk has yet to have his comeback match in WWE. The Straight Edge Superstar last competed for the sports entertainment juggernaut at the WWE Royal Rumble 2014. He entered at number one and spent 49 minutes in the match, before being eliminated by Kane.

Punk’s rumored comeback opponent Seth Rollins entered at number two and spent 48 minutes in the match. He was eliminated by fellow former Shield member Roman Reigns. The Big Dog would be eliminated by eventual winner Batista.

Reigns is among the four current WWE superstars who have defeated CM Punk during his first run with the promotion.

Here's a look at the list:

#4. Rey Mysterio has a storied history with The Straight Edge Superstar

CM Punk and Rey Mysterio’s history goes back a long way. The pair first met during Punk’s indie days. They had a triple threat match that also involved the late, great Eddie Guerrero for IWA MidSouth Wrestling in 2002.

Punk and Mysterio reunited after the former Ring of Honor World Champion arrived on the main roster in 2006. They had an incredible feud and exchanged wins on SmackDown and PPV events when Punk was the leader of the Straight Edge Society in 2009-10.

#3. Randy Orton has scored multiple wins over the former Nexus leader

Both Randy Orton and CM Punk made their WWE epic comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Viper helped Team Cody Rhodes pick up the win against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre. He also appeared on SmackDown this past Friday.

Orton is among a handful of current WWE Superstars with multiple wins over Punk. The Viper famously defeated The Second City Saint with a mid-air RKO at WrestleMania 27. He also picked up the win in their Last Man Standing Match at Extreme Rules 2011.

#2. Brock Lesnar had an incredible match against Punk a decade ago

Brock Lesnar is on his usual WWE break these days. The Beast last competed at SummerSlam 2023. He lost to Cody Rhodes in their grudge match. Lesnar then hugged Rhodes and put him over huge in an unscripted moment after the match.

Lesnar is also 1-0 against Punk. They had an incredible feud in mid-2013, several months after Paul Heyman betrayed the former ECW Champion. Their match at SummerSlam 2013 is considered one the best performance of their respective careers.

#1. Roman Reigns is the only member of The Shield to pin CM Punk in WWE

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief is the face of WWE. He’s held the Universal Title for the past three years. Reigns has beaten every superstar that’s stepped up to him for the title.

He’s also the only member of The Shield with a singles win over CM Punk in WWE. The Big Dog defeated the Voice of the Voiceless on the January 6, 2013, episode of WWE RAW. It remains to be seen if fans will see a feud between the two superstars in 2024.