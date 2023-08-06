Why did Brock Lesnar turn face at SummerSlam 2023? Looking at possible reasons

Brock Lesnar lost to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast turned face after he showed respect to the American Nightmare at the Biggest Party of the Summer. Here are several possible explanations for Lesnar’s change of character tonight.

Brock Lesnar may no longer need to stick to the heel gimmick after his loss to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast could very well be moving on to to his next feud against a potential heel opponent after tonight though that remains to be seen.

It is also possible that Lesnar could be taking a break after tonight as part of his part-time schedule. WWE might possibly want him to play a face character the next time he returns to weekly television to kick off a new program.

It is worth mentioning that Brock Lesnar turned heel on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. The former WWE Champion turned on Cody Rhodes moments before their tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the main event of the red brand.

The heel turn led to Lesnar showing his violent and sadistic side against the American Nightmare. The two squared off for the first time in the main event of Backlash in Puerto Rico. Rhodes won that match via a roll-up.

Their second meeting took them to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions. Lesnar won the second encounter after he forced Rhodes to pass out to the Kimura Lock at the May 27th premium live event.

How did Brock Lesnar lose to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023?

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes collided in a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023. Rhodes’ mother was in the audience for the big match. The American Nightmare immediately attacked his opponent after entering the ring.

The Beast, however, quickly turned the momentum in his favor. Lesnar hit Rhodes with a couple of suplexes. Rhodes turned the tide with several strikes of his own. He even applied the Kimura on his opponent.

It took the American Nightmare three consecutive CrossRhodes to earn the decisive pinfall on the Beast at SummerSlam 2023.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book the two after tonight. How would you rate the match? Let us know in the comment section below!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here