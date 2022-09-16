4 Current WWE Superstars who could lead the company under Triple H 

WWE has witnessed some positive changes under Triple H's regime in the last month - from deserving Superstars getting big pushes to mid-card titles becoming relevant once again.

On another note, some new faces are expected to be propelled to the top of the food chain. While the likes of Ciampa, Kevin Owens and Karrion Kross are flourishing under Triple H's umbrella, several others are a work in progress.

In this piece, we will be focussing on four such names who could be the next face of the promotion and may go on to lead the company under Triple H.

#4. Karrion Kross seems destined for great things

Following his release in November 2021, Karrion Kross made a surprising return to the company on the August 5, 2022 edition of the blue brand. The former NXT Champion, accompanied by Scarlett, laid waste to Drew McIntyre upon his return.

Since then, Kross has set his sights on The Scottish Warrior as the duo seem to be headed towards a match at Extreme Rules.

Given how WWE has booked the former NXT Superstar since his return, there's no denying the fact that he seems in line for great things. And deservedly so, the two-time NXT Champion has proven himself on several occasions on the black and gold brand.

Kross' recent stint on the blue brand has earned him a lot of praise. And with The Game showing a lot of trust in him, it might only be a matter of time before The Herald of Doomsday is pushed to the top.

#3. Kevin Owens has found a new leash on life in WWE

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 Kevin Owens: "I wouldn’t be here without Triple H. That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career.



"Selfishly, I wish I would've had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before." Kevin Owens: "I wouldn’t be here without Triple H. That’s all that comes to it. When you say full stop, that really is it. Nobody has done more for me than Triple H in my career."Selfishly, I wish I would've had the chance to wrestle him and he and I talked about that before." https://t.co/rWA3BKCBIt

Kevin Owens was booked strongly upon his main roster debut in May 2015. He had a phenomenal feud with John Cena for the United States Championship, earning a massive win against The Cenation Leader in their first encounter.

Following that, The PrizeFighter went on to win the Universal Championship in 2016. Given his potential both inside the ring and on the mic, a lot was expected of KO. But he soon fell through the ranks thanks to some poor booking decisions.

However, things have changed drastically for Owens in the last few weeks. The former Universal Champion seems to have found a new leash on life with new creative direction.

Owens has been phenomenal in his recent promos. His intent, intensity and charisma seem unparalleled. The former IC Champion seems to be thriving under Triple H's guidance and the sky is the limit from here.

#2. Finn Balor could finally breakthrough

Finn Balor has to be one of the most overlooked WWE Superstars of all time. The Boss of the Balor Club became the first-ever Universal Champion in 2016. However, he soon had to relinquish his title due to an injury, something that left many, including Triple H teary-eyed.

Since then, The Demon King has struggled to find his footing on the main roster. However, things have started to change in the last month or so as WWE seems to be quietly building him on the red brand.

One of the most charismatic and charming performers on the WWE roster, Finn Balor has an ocean of fans who are dying to see him at the top. With HHH pulling the strings, the wait could finally be over for the Balor Club.

#1. Cody Rhodes has all the qualities of a leader

Cody Rhodes is out of action due to an injury

Cody Rhodes made a sensational return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The American Nightmare was booked as an insurmountable force upon his return as he earned three consecutive victories over Seth Rollins.

However, a torn pectoral muscle suffered before his match against Rollins at Hell in a Cell has sidelined the former IC Champion from in-ring action.

While it will be interesting to see when Cody returns to action, it won't be surprising if WWE bills him as the top babyface of the company upon his return. The speculation of Rhodes returning to win the Royal Rumble 2023 has already cropped all over the internet.

One of the most technical wrestlers on the roster, The American Nightmare has all the qualities of a leader. Given how over he is amongst the fans, Rhodes being pushed as the next face of the company would be best for business.

Who should be the next face of the company? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

Recommended: 5 WWE Superstars who joined Vince McMahon's Kiss My A** Club and 4 who almost did. Click here.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Are you happy with Triple H's work as the head of the creative department so far? Yes No 0 votes so far