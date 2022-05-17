4 Current WWE Superstars who haven't wrestled in almost a year or more 

WWE presents two main roster shows a week as well as numerous live events. The company also schedules live pay-per-view events and episodes of Main Event, but despite the company having an incredible amount of air time to fill each week, several stars haven't wrestled in almost a year or more.

Injuries are the main reason why these four stars have either vanished from the screen or have not been booked..

WWE has released some of its biggest stars since 2020 but it's interesting to note that there are superstars who are valuable to the company without performing.

#3. MVP hasn't wrestled for WWE since September 2021

MVP has interestingly been an on-screen performer over the past eight months, but after suffering a knee injury he has been kept out of the ring. The former United States Champion has been a great asset as a manager to Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business. Recently evoking the wrath of The All Mighty, he made the choice to manage Omos instead.

MVP's last match was on the 6th of September 2021 when he teamed with Lashley as part of a Tag Team Turmoil match. The star has since undergone knee surgery and has kept the WWE Universe updated regarding his progress on social media.

Back in March, MVP told Freddie Prinze Jr On Wrestling With Freddie that he isn't completely healed but he is feeling good.

“So now it’s just a matter of me. jumping through their hoops to make sure that I’m physically capable of performing in the ring. I’m feeling good now. The knee injury, the torn meniscus is completely healed. Now it’s just a matter of rebuilding to strengthen the leg from the atrophied muscle. My ‘teardrop’ is gone. It’s non-existent, so we’re working on building that back up. My cardio was much better than I thought it would be because I actually hired a trainer and I’ve been working on it. So I’m further along than I thought I would be. I feel pretty damn good.” via WrestlingNews.co.

It's unclear if WWE wants MVP to be an active performer again in the future, but it appears that the man himself is pushing for that in-ring return.

#3. Bayley hasn't wrestled since June 2021

Bayley was scheduled to face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank 2021 in an "I Quit" match. The former champion tore her ACL in training and was forced to undergo surgery. The Role Model has since teased making her return several times, including at The Royal Rumble and even WrestleMania, but is still sidelined.

Bayley's last match took place on the June 25th 2021 episode of SmackDown, where she teamed up with Seth Rollins to defeat Bianca Belair and Cesaro. It's been so long since Bayley wrestled, Rollins has now been moved to RAW, Bianca Belair is RAW Women's Champion and Cesaro has left WWE.

#2. Titus O'Neil hasn't wrestled since November 2020

Titus O'Neil has been working as a Global Ambassador for WWE in recent years, which has taken him away from in-ring activity. The former Tag Team Champion has made several on-screen appearances as part of his current role, but hasn't wrestled a match in almost two years.

O'Neil's last WWE match came on the 9th of November 2020 when he took on Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship on RAW. Titus has been struggling with a knee injury. As part of a recent interview with Beckles & Recher, he revealed he isn't retired and would like to wrestle another match in the future.

“I’m not retired. Not even close. Well, I mean, I haven’t wrestled in a minute. I had a procedure done on my knee so I’ve been rehabbing. But a lot of people don’t know that, so they just assumed that I’ve been retired but I’m a global ambassador for the company. I’m in Saudi Arabia and everywhere else so it should show somebody that I’m still with the company,” revealed Titus. (h/t WrestlingInc)

#1. Paige hasn't wrestled for WWE since December 2017

Paige is the only superstar on this list who has retired from in-ring competition. But the former Divas Champion has been teasing a return to the ring despite her neck injury.

Paige's last match happened back in December 2017, before she suffered another neck injury, and was to call time on her physical career. The British star has since appeared in a number of on-screen roles but hasn't been seen on TV since 2020.

Paige teased being part of the Women's Royal Rumble earlier this year. There was a belief that she would be cleared at some point in 2022, but The Anti-Diva is still sidelined from WWE.

Edited by Ken Norris