New spooky stable set to form, major title feud? - 4 directions for Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn following WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown was a busy show this week. The biggest hooks were a championship bout between IYO SKY and Asuka, along with an appearance from the 16-time world champion John Cena. Both anchors of the show delivered in spades, but there was another intriguing moment from the blue brand.

After being away from television for quite some time, Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn appeared in a vignette. The spooky pair were surrounded by their standard gothic and creepy imagery while hinting that they were behind the 'curse' plaguing the Women's Tag Team Titles.

The Unholy Union has not competed on television since the June 23 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It was during that show that Isla and Alba lost a Women's Tag Team Championship Unification Match to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

However, the pair is setting their eyes on a probable return soon. With the extremely talented Scottish duo seemingly ready to take over the company, what will the pair have on their agenda? Could they challenge for gold? Could a new stable form? This article will look at a handful of possible directions for The Unholy Union.

Below are four directions for Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn following WWE SmackDown.

#4. They could recruit Nikki Cross to make for a creepy Scottish trio

Nikki Cross on RAW

Nikki Cross is an extremely underrated and underutilized star. She has been with WWE for many years and captured gold on the main roster on several occasions. Cross has held the RAW Women's Championship, Women's Tag Team Titles, and the 24/7 Championship.

For quite a while, Nikki changed her persona to that of a superhero named Nikki A.S.H. Upon Triple H taking over the creative direction of WWE, she reverted back to her Twisted Sister persona. Unfortunately, her time on television once again began to decrease, especially upon Vince McMahon's return.

One way to correct her absence from television and to spice things up could be having her move on to SmackDown. Being on the blue brand, the crazy Cross could team up with the creepy and spooky Unholy Union, making for a very fun, albeit dangerous, Scottish trio.

#3. The Unholy Union could challenge Chelsea Green and Piper Niven for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are a duo that WWE fans never knew they needed. Niven had been away from television for quite some time but returned when Green needed a new teammate following Sonya Deville's injury.

While Chelsea did not exactly want the powerful Piper as her new partner, it became official, and the two stars are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The titles have an alleged curse on them, as those who hold the belts often end up injured or leaving the promotion.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn took credit for the supposed curse during their spooky vignette on Friday Night SmackDown. It would only make sense that they put the curse on the belts so they can easily claim the titles soon. Could The White Witch and the former NXT UK Women's Champion win the gold? A title switch seems feasible.

#2. The pair could feud with Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL

While The Unholy Union could challenge for gold or form a dominant trio with Nikki Cross, there is already a successful three-person women's faction in WWE. That group, of course, is Damage CTRL.

Damage CTRL features Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. The stable formed at last year's SummerSlam. In the year, SKY and Kai won the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on two occasions. Moreover, IYO SKY won and continues to hold the Women's Championship.

Most of the roster seems to detest Damage CTRL, especially Bayley. This may also apply to Alba and Isla. If they do dislike the faction, The Role Model and the Genius of the Sky could be their next targets. If nothing else, defeating a top duo could set them up for future championship success.

#1. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre could form a new stable with Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Expand Tweet

A faction with Nikki Cross and The Unholy Union in WWE would be a lot of fun. Still, there is the lingering issue of Nikki being a member of the RAW roster. Thankfully, there are a handful of other stars the creepy duo could unite with on SmackDown.

Most notably, there is the haunting and intense pairing of Karrion Kross and Scarlett. The real-life couple are already creepy, with Scarlett in particular loving Halloween, ghosts, and other spooky imagery. They could fit together perfectly.

If the group were to grow even further, Shotzi could also unite with them. Shotzi and Scarlett are real-life friends, and they share similar interests. Moreover, The Ballsy Badass has been on the crazy side lately. Could there possibly be a world where Alba, Isla, Shotzi, Scarlett, and Karrion all unite in WWE?

Which faction or superstar would be perfect for joining the creepy duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn? Sound off in the comments section below!