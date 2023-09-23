Who is responsible for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles being 'cursed'? Identity disclosed on SmackDown

The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles 'curse' is a popular theory among wrestling fans, and even some superstars. This ostensible conspiracy theory popped up due to the unfortunate luck that surrounded past champions. Superstars ended up getting hurt or walking out of the company, often seemingly immediately, upon winning the gold.

The current champions are Piper Niven and Chelsea Green. The two have had some hiccups, but hope to beat the alleged curse. Unfortunately, they have several stars gunning for them, including two who recently took credit for the constant issues plaguing the gold.

The Unholy Union, the combination of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre, had a creepy vignette air during WWE SmackDown. In the video, the pair claimed credit for the issues plaguing the division. It fits, as Isla's nickname is "The White Witch" afterall.

Expand Tweet

WWE utilizing the talented duo on television again is great news. They're both extremely talented, and their gimmick really fits the story. Beyond that, spooky season is just about here, with Halloween around the corner.

With all this taken into account, now is indeed the perfect time to strike and insert The Unholy Union in the Women's Tag Team Titles picture.

Chelsea Green recently discussed wanting to defend the titles across all three WWE brands

It remains to be seen if the curse of the Women's Tag Team Titles will impact the current champions, but there's certainly a chance that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven may go on to fight the Unholy Union on SmackDown. In fact, they may travel across all of WWE shows during their title defense.

Chelsea recently spoke with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast. While on the show, she discussed wanting to get the ball rolling with the Women's Tag Team Title reign. This includes defending the belts on both SmackDown and NXT in addition to RAW. You can check out her comments below:

"Here’s the thing. Now, we’re gonna get the ball rolling. We had a momentary little pause and Piper’s back. I think that these titles could travel around to all the brands. We said that from the beginning, but we haven’t seen that. So I think that that’s the next step with these tag team championships. Let’s go to NXT. Who’s the tag team that we want to defend these titles against in NXT. Let’s go to SmackDown. Who’s the team there that we can beat?"

Originally, the plan for the Women's Tag Team Titles were for the belts to be defended across all of WWE. That eventually became less common, which led to the creation of the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

Expand Tweet

With the belts once again unified, it only makes sense for the champions to travel to Florida for NXT appearances, plus maintain a healthy schedule across both RAW and SmackDown. Whether these potential plans actually come to fruition or not remains to be seen in the coming weeks.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star