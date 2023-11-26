4 directions for Becky Lynch following WWE Survivor Series: WarGames - Major new tag team, feud with despised star

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 was held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago last night. Over 17,000 fans were in attendance for a massive show that featured major title matches, huge returns, and two dangerous WarGames bouts.

One of the two WarGames Matches featured all female competitors. One side was represented by Damage CTRL, which includes Kairi Sane, Asuka, Bayley, and IYO SKY, although Dakota Kai joined them ringside. Meanwhile, Shotzi, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bianca Belair teamed up to oppose the faction.

The bout was exciting and competitive, arguably the match of the night. In the end, the babyface foursome stood tall, with Becky Lynch ultimately pinning Bayley to lead her team to victory. This is seemingly the end of Becky feuding with the faction, a rivalry briefly renewed for this event.

Now that Lynch stood tall at Survivor Series: WarGames, what will come next? This article will look at a handful of directions the legendary name's career could take now that the big show in Chicago has come to a conclusion.

Below are four directions for Becky Lynch following WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#4. She could feud with Nia Jax

Expand Tweet

Fans have been talking about many of the recent returns to WWE. CM Punk, Randy Orton, R-Truth, Kairi Sane, and Carlito have all returned to television, either after having left the promotion, or having been injured. They aren't the only stars to return, however.

Nia Jax also recently made her return to WWE. Upon doing so, the powerful star immediately targeted Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez. She has since attempted to bully anyone and everyone on Monday Night RAW.

One person Nia won't be able to bully is Becky Lynch. The Man will step up and fight anybody, regardless of their size. There's a chance that Big Time Becks will stand up for both herself and the rest of the locker room, feuding with Nia Jax for at least a short period of time moving forward.

#3. Becky Lynch could team up with Charlotte Flair full-time

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest superstars in WWE history. She is a 14-time world champion on the main roster, but has also held tag team gold and even the NXT Women's Championship. Flair is as succesful as they come.

The Queen and Becky Lynch have a long and storied history together. They have been friends and rivals, but finally appear to be on the same page. With the pair rekindling their past magic, there's a chance that they could form a proper tag team now that there are Women's Tag Team Titles for them to challenge for.

Piper Niven and Chelsea Green are the current champions, though Tegan Nox and Natalya hope to win the gold on Monday. Regardless of which duo has the belts after this week's RAW, Charlotte and Becky could come for the gold.

#2. She could challenge Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion

Rhea Ripley is the most dominant female champion in WWE today. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day could even make a claim to being the most dominant female champion in the company's illustrious history.

The Australian won the Women's World Championship from Charlotte Flair back when the title was known as the SmackDown Women's Championship. The title victory came at WrestleMania, and she has successfully defended the belt ever since.

While Rhea has been a dominant champion, some question the quality of her opposition. Becky Lynch, however, can't be questioned. The Man may come around to try to win the Women's World Championship, and in turn become Rhea's biggest nightmare.

#1. Becky could be the first-ever WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion

Gunther is the Intercontinental Champion

Recently, Becky Lynch was the NXT Women's Championship. In addition to appearing on the white & gold brand, Becky also carried the title around on WWE RAW. In fact, she even routinely defended it, beating the likes of Tegan Nox and Indi Hartwell in singles compeititon.

Many felt the NXT Women's Championship appearing on WWE Monday Night RAW effectively served as a dry run for a women's mid-card championship. Many fans have been asking the company to introduce the Women's Intercontinental Championship, for example.

If the belt is introduced, Becky Lynch could be the first-ever champion. She has already proven to be extremely talented and capable, but she could elevate the rest of the division just as she had with the NXT Women's Championship. If the division is better off for it, there's no good reason to not make the move.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here