4 directions for Becky Lynch after losing the WWE Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch shockingly lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Liv Morgan at King and Queen of The Ring. Just weeks after winning the title due to Rhea Ripley relinquishing it due to injury, The Man was dethroned in Jeddah, albeit with interference from Dominik Mysterio.

With the Liv Morgan revenge tour making its way through Becky's backyard and taking her gold, what's next for Lynch? Where does the multi-time women's champion go from here?

Here are four possible directions for Becky Lynch after losing the Women's World Title at WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024:

#4: Becky Lynch could take a hiatus from WWE

At the time of Rhea Ripley's unfortunate injury, Becky Lynch seemed set for time off from WWE after years of being a constant presence. The Man returned in the emergency, helping replace the star power lost in the women's division through Mami's absence.

Now that she has handed over the baton to Liv Morgan, Big Time Becks could finally take that much-deserved break. This is especially likely considering that real-life husband Seth Rollins, another famous company workhorse, is also on a break healing from injury. Lynch could disappear for a while to enjoy time with family, which would also give Morgan space to grow into her role as champion.

#3: Becky Lynch could declare for the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank match

After King and Queen of The Ring, the next PLE on the WWE calendar is Clash at The Castle 2024. However, Money in the Bank will be hot on the heels of the Scotland PLE, meaning the Stamford-based promotion could build them simultaneously.

The iconic briefcase is one of the few accolades missing from Becky Lynch's nearly decade-long WWE resume. The Man could once again target the briefcase, declaring herself as the first entrant in the 2024 women's match. The road to that bout could then be built around her star power and incredible promo ability.

#2: The controversial finish at WWE King and Queen of The Ring could lead to a rematch

Becky Lynch lost the WWE Women's World Title under controversial circumstances involving Dominik Mysterio and a steel chair. Liv Morgan left the Jeddah Superdome a winner, but The Man will have felt wronged by how the result came about.

The six-time women's champion could challenge Morgan to a rematch at Clash At The Castle, potentially with a stipulation to prevent any interference. Could we see a steel cage rematch in Scotland? Could it happen earlier on Monday Night RAW? Will the new champion finally get the chance to prove she can beat her predecessor one-on-one, fair and square? It's a distinct possibility.

#1: Becky Lynch could do the impossible and leave WWE for AEW!

During Becky Lynch's seventh WWE women's championship reign, one of the biggest questions on fans' minds surrounded The Man's contract status. According to various rumors and reports, the legendary Irish superstar's current deal is running out in the coming weeks. Lynch is expected to re-sign given how much success she has enjoyed in the company, and the fact that her husband Seth Rollins recently renewed his deal.

Big Time Becks could shock the world, however, and leave the Stamford-based promotion, presumably for AEW. Tony Khan's company has shown in recent months that it can still beat Triple H and co. to hot free-agent signings, and there are multiple couples performing across the rival promotions.

It's not entirely out of the realm of possibility that The Man would cross the divide, especially with the lighter schedule offered by the Jacksonville-based company.

