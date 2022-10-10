4 directions for Bianca Belair after WWE Extreme Rules 2022

Bianca Belair scored an imposing victory over Bayley at WWE Extreme Rules. Despite the odds stacked against her, she overcame them and retained her RAW Women's Championship in a grueling ladder match.

Even though Bayley and her Damage CTRL associates tried their best to ensure the title changed hands, Belair was not to be denied. She put all three women down before climbing the ladder and retrieving her championship. In doing so, the EST of WWE carved her name into a special piece of history, becoming the winner of the first-ever one-on-one women's ladder match.

Now that the show is over and done with, the champion will be looking towards the future. In this list, we look at four possible directions for Bianca Belair after her epic win at WWE Extreme Rules and where she goes from here.

#4. Wrestling a rematch with Bayley

Bayley will only have revenge on her mind

Bayley will no doubt be seething after her loss to Bianca Belair at WWE Extreme Rules. She will no doubt ask for another match to set things right, and the champion being a competitor of honor, might just accept.

Belair and Bayley wrestled a great match on Saturday. WWE could book a rematch after the positive reception it received from fans. The two women are elite competitors who can make any stipulation work. There is plenty of life left in this feud, and it could be used to run one or two more matches.

#3. Feuding with a possessed Alexa Bliss

Belair's friend could become her enemy soon

Bianca Belair and Alexa Bliss are allies at the moment. The two have helped each other fend off Damage CTRL multiple times. However, what happened at the end of WWE Extreme Rules could ruin this alliance.

Everyone is aware of Bray Wyatt's history with Bliss. In his last WWE stint, she was his associate and co-host. Who's to say Wyatt won't brainwash Little Miss Bliss again and have her run roughshod over the entire women's division?

That would inevitably lead to a clash with the face of the RAW women's division in Belair. The EST taking on her best friend would be a good storyline that would provide the right mix of drama and in-ring work.

#2. Getting confronted by a returning Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair is set to return to WWE any day now. She hasn't been seen since her defeat to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. WWE will want to slot her into a top feud, and Bianca Belair fits the bill.

Belair and Flair could have a banger of a feud for the RAW Women's Championship. The two women are elite in-ring workers who could contest a few classics. The EST will do everything to prove to The Queen that she is the queen of RAW, while the latter will be looking to win title number 14 and further her legacy.

#1. Taking part in a mega WarGames match

The theme for the upcoming Survivor Series Premium Live Event is the much-loved WarGames match. It is one of the most brutal and chaotic contests in WWE history and is a guaranteed show of carnage and violence.

Survivor Series WarGames is set to take place on November 26, 2022. WWE can start building towards the show now and have factions/teams clash. Bianca Belair could continue her feud with Damage CTRL and challenge them to a mega WarGames match. It would be the perfect finale and one of the most high-profile matches on the match card.

A legend has pointed out the issue with the White Rabbit storyline here

Poll : 0 votes