It didn't take long for Braun Strowman to be selected during the 2024 WWE Draft edition of RAW. With the second pick of the first round, The Monster of all Monsters was chosen by the red brand.

His inclusion in the draft pools was a surprise since he was out of action for a year with a serious neck injury.

Strowman didn't take long to make an appearance, emerging from his year-long hiatus to back up Jey Uso against The Judgment Day. Now that he's back on WWE screens, here are four directions for Braun Strowman.

#4. The meat division gets its biggest slab of beef to date

When Strowman was drafted by RAW, his size was listed as a part of his profile. Standing nearly seven feet tall and weighing almost 400 pounds, Strowman would be a perfect addition to the 'meat' division that's been growing on RAW.

Ivar, Sheamus, Bron Breakker, Gunther, Otis, and Bronson Reed have been chopping chests for the year Braun Strowman was out of action.

He hasn't crossed paths with Ilja Dragunov, Breakker, or Reed and could revisit an angle with The Ring General. There aren't many meatier stars in WWE than Braun Strowman.

#3. Entering the King of the Ring Tournament

Braun Strowman could be the next King of the Ring.

With both the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments returning this year, Strowman would be a good addition to the field of competitors. It would give him an immediate direction and ease him back into the fold.

Gunther and Drew McIntyre have already declared themselves for the event, and Xavier Woods is the defending King of the Ring.

The event will emanate from Saudi Arabia, and Strowman has a history in Jeddah. He won the Greatest Royal Rumble and faced Tyson Fury overseas. Competing in the event and eventually making the finals would be a reasonable decision.

#2. Tag team action with Jey Uso

While his return to RAW was made via a draft announcement, his ring return was to aid Jey Uso. Logan Paul was talking trash to Jey and was backed up by Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

Before his injury, Strowman tagged with Ricochet. If Uso is unsuccessful in beating Damian Priest at the Backlash Premium Live Event, he could pivot to the tag team division.

Strowman is a former tag team Champion with Seth Rollins and Nicholas. With the growing division of both brands, some singles stars could be used for tag team action.

#1. Braun Strowman goes after the World Heavyweight Champion

Strowman already crossed paths with the Judgment Day during his RAW return.

Braun Strowman is a former Universal Champion and hasn't held a major singles title in years. Damian Priest will need challengers and few are literally bigger than The Monster of all Monsters.

Jey Uso has the first shot at Priest. Since Strowman came to Jey's aid on RAW, he could factor into the title picture in the next few months.

If LA Knight or Randy Orton had moved to RAW, they would have been logical challengers for the World Heavyweight Champion. Now that he's back, Strowman should be looking for gold.