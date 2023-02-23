4 directions for Braun Strowman heading into WrestleMania Goes Hollywood

Braun Strowman is one of SmackDown's top babyfaces. The Monster of All Monsters doesn't have a clear path heading into WrestleMania Goes Hollywood yet.

As one of the most imposing and recognizable figures in WWE, a superstar of Strowman's caliber shouldn't sit out of the biggest event of the year. If he competes at WrestleMania, it will mark his return to The Show of Shows for the first time in two years.

With a few weeks remaining until Mania takes over Hollywood, the creative team can figure out how to get the Monster on the card. On that note, here are 4 potential directions for Braun Strowman heading into WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

#4 The Monster of All Monsters reunites with Bray Wyatt heading into WrestleMania Hollywood

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman returned to WWE during Triple H's rehiring wave. Considering their history as rivals and partners, the fans began speculating when the two former Wyatt Family brethren would cross paths again. However, an opportunity has presented itself that could pave the way for a reunion.

Following his warning to Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar and the former's response, it seems like Wyatt will face The All Mighty at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood. The catch is that Lashley has MVP and The Hurt Business lurking in the background.

The New Face of Fear would need an ally to neutralize Lashley's added advantage. Enter The Monster of All Monsters. Strowman can more than neutralize The Hurt Business, long-rumored to reunite. Furthermore, his interactions with Uncle Howdy would be intriguing, too.

Howdy has shown an interest in Wyatt's former allies like Alexa Bliss. Could the former Universal Champion's Uncle tame and enlist The Monster of All Monsters?

#3 The Viking Raiders target Braun Strowman and Ricochet

The Viking Raiders recently underwent another gimmick change. Erik and Ivar went after Drew McIntyre and Sheamus, whom they had brutally assaulted several times. However, "The Brothers of Bang" defeated the former NXT Tag Team Champions to end their feud.

This is where Braun Strowman and Ricochet, who have successfully teamed together, enter the fray. The popular duo was on the cusp of winning the SmackDown Tag Team Championships not long ago. Considering their success as a tandem, they would need credible foes like The Viking Raiders.

Not only would this give two of the Blue Brand's top teams a direction heading into Mania, but the winners of the feud could also become future contenders for the Tag Team Championship.

#2 Strowman goes to RAW to challenge Bronson Reed

Speaking of monstrous superstars, Bronson Reed has been built as a monster. Reed has steadily gained momentum over the last two months. Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, and Chad Gable are some of his most recent victims.

The Australian heavyweight is in the middle of a monster push, similar to Strowman's rise as "The Monster Among Men" upon breaking free from The Wyatt Family. The former Universal Champion defeated Omos to assert his claim as a terrifying threat on the WWE roster.

Hence, The Monster of All Monsters could travel to RAW to feud with the former NXT North American Champion. Strowman vs. Reed would be a titanic clash and is big enough to warrant a spot on the WrestleMania card.

#1 Braun Strowman betrays Ricochet

Let's rewind to two weeks ago when The Usos faced Braun Strowman and Ricochet for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The One and Only was on the receiving end of the pinfall loss from Jey Uso.

Could the loss have sown some seeds of discord? Strowman nearly won the match following a Running Powerslam. The Monster of All Monsters might feel his smaller tag team partner is holding him from achieving great things. This could be the catalyst for a heel turn and another monster push for the former Universal Champion.

The separation could be booked like Batista's betrayal of Rey Mysterio in late 2009. The Animal then became a massive heel and later won the WWE Championship. If Strowman does the same to Ricochet, he could improve his fortunes.

