4 directions for Brock Lesnar after his babyface turn at WWE SummerSlam 2023: The Beast to target top stable?

WWE SummerSlam has been an epic event. Over 50,000 fans have gathered to witness some of the greatest matches and the most intense superstars. Of the many matches on the card, one, in particular, had a very intense story going into it.

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was months in the making. The Beast viciously assaulted The American Nightmare after WrestleMania, and the two have been going to war ever since. Both had a win before tonight, but in the end, Cody walked away with the final victory.

In a shocking move, Lesnar took off his gloves and walked up to Rhodes before shaking hands with his rival. Not only that, but Brock embraced The American Nightmare, held Cody's arm up, and endorsed the popular star.

Now that The Beast has seemingly turned babyface, what's next? The star is a part-timer, so there's no guarantee as to when he may show up next. Regardless of when it is, you can rest assured it'll be a big deal. So what might he do next time he shows up?

Below are four directions for Brock Lesnar after his babyface turn at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

#4. He could have a battle of the monsters with Bronson Reed

Bronson Reed at Backlash 2023

Bronson Reed is one of WWE's most underappreciated talents. The big man was a star on NXT before being released during the Vince McMahon-led regime. He returned once Triple H took over the creative direction of the company.

The Australian powerhouse has been involved in a few storylines on Monday Night RAW in recent months. He first had issues with Ricochet and Shinsuke Nakamura, which led to a series of bouts. He's recently begun feuding with Tommaso Ciampa.

After Big Bronson Reed is done with this story, he could move on to an angle with Brock Lesnar. The Beast likes feuding with big men, and Bronson is one of the biggest in all of WWE. Could Lesnar hit the F-5 on the Australian? Could he fall victim to The Tsunami?

#3. Brock Lesnar could choose to test the up-and-coming WWE Superstar LA Knight

LA Knight on SmackDown

Following Brock Lesnar shaking Cody Rhodes' hand, it became clear that The Beast's constant attacks on The American Nightmare came down to respect. Lesnar did not respect Cody since the former Intercontinental Champion returned to WWE.

Thankfully, Cody pushed through every single attack by Brock and ultimately stood tall in the end. Not only did Rhodes beat Lesnar, but he earned Brock's respect. Now that The Beast has tested one star, he could turn his attention toward another up-and-coming superstar.

The WWE Universe is extremely behind LA Knight. Brock may want to see what the hype is all about and target The Megastar just like he did Rhodes. Will Knight be able to prove himself like Cody did?

#2. He could attempt to win the World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins is still the World Heavyweight Champion. The talented superstar managed to overcome the onslaught of Finn Balor and Judgment Day at WWE SummerSlam, despite the odds being against him.

Naturally, this means that The Visionary needs a new opponent. While it is certainly possible his new rivalry will be with Damian Priest, the man who holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, he could instead face an old rival.

Brock Lesnar and The Visionary are long-time enemies who have fought off and on for the better part of a decade. The Beast attempting to dethrone Seth as payback for WrestleMania 31 and The Heist Of The Century could be a great story.

#1. Lesnar could target The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day may not have had a great night at WWE SummerSlam, but they're still on top of the WWE. Dominik Mysterio is the North American Champion, Damian Priest is Mr. Money in the Bank, and Rhea Ripley holds the Women's World Championship.

If the group is moving on from Seth Rollins following Balor's loss at SummerSlam, the most compelling story possible may be for them to try to deal with The Beast. In some ways, it would feel like a real-life monster movie.

Will Brock hunt the group one by one? Can Judgment Day band together to stand tall over the Mayor of Suplex City? Regardless of how the story goes, it would certainly be a compelling one to watch for fans.

