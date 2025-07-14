4 directions for Charlotte Flair following WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution is now in the books and it was an incredible event. In fact, not only was it the show of the weekend, but Evolution was very possibly the best major event from any wrestling company in 2025.

The seven-match card featured the best and brightest from Monday Night RAW, Friday Night SmackDown, and NXT. This includes a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The bout featured The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez defending their gold. They battled the Allies of Convenience, ZaRuca, and The Kabuki Warriors. Charlotte Flair was the star of the match, but unfortunately, Flair and Bliss lost the bout and The Allies of Convenience are seemingly back to square one.

With a loss for Flair, what's next? The Queen could do several different things moving forward and this article will tackle a handful of possible directions for the 14-time world champion.

Below are four directions for Charlotte Flair following WWE Evolution.

#4. She could keep teaming up with Alexa Bliss

As noted, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss teamed up at WWE Evolution. The two are competing as the Allies of Convenience, as they both keep emphasizing that they are not friends. Instead, they are simply working together to get ahead.

With that being said, this might not be entirely true. Charlotte very noticeably saved Alexa from a Spear by Zaria at Evolution. The two also have been showing signs that they are warming up to each other.

If that's true, The Allies of Inconvenience may opt to continue to team up moving forward. That means they'd likely chase after the Women's Tag Team Titles. The current champions are The Judgment Day and both Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez could be in big trouble if Flair and Bliss get on the same page.

#3. Charlotte Flair could turn on Alexa Bliss

Charlotte Flair had a rough time since returning to WWE this year. While she won the Women's Royal Rumble Match, fans immediately turned on The Queen. Tiffany Stratton then defeated Flair to retain her WWE Women's Title at WrestleMania.

It was the various frustrations that The Queen has had that led to an alliance with Alexa Bliss. Surprisingly, the typically heel Charlotte is now being cheered by fans. That could be short-lived, however, as The Queen could give into her true nature and turn heel again.

More specifically, Flair could turn heel by attacking Alexa. She could blame Bliss for the two failing to capture the Women's Tag Team Titles. A big boot and a Figure Four Leg Lock on SmackDown would send a message to The Goddess and end Charlotte's babyface run as quickly as it began.

#2. She could challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Title again

Tiffany Stratton is one of the most athletic and talented female performers in WWE today. The young star is a former NXT Women's Champion and later captured the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown after cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Ever since capturing the gold on the blue brand, Tiffany has proven to be a fighting champion. She has successfully defended the gold against Bayley, Nia Jax, Trish Stratus, and, most notably, Charlotte Flair herself.

That loss likely doesn't sit well with Charlotte Flair and she probably wants to avenge it. As a result, following the Women's Tag Team Championship loss at Evolution, Flair could reignite her feud with Tiffany. If Flair can defeat Stratton, perhaps this chain of bad luck could finally turn around for The Queen.

#1. The Queen could join The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is a heel stable on WWE Monday Night RAW. The current lineup of active members include the World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, the Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, and the Women's Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez.

That means every active member of the group has a title. The stable did recently lose Carlito, who was cut from WWE, and Liv Morgan, who is out injured. Still, they are clearly dominant. Flair might realize that their dominance could be her way back to a prominent role.

As a result, Charlotte could defect and join the stable for greater success. For example, The Judgment Day could aid Charlotte in winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the first time. Clearly, the stable is working, so why not add The Queen and get another title in the mix?

