4 Directions for Dominik Mysterio after losing North American Championship at NXT Deadline 2023

Dominik Mysterio lost his North American Championship at NXT Deadline 2023. The Judgment Day star dropped the title to Dragon Lee in the opening match at the December 9 premium live event. This was their third singles match of the year.

Mysterio had retained the championship against Lee on the August 8, 2023, episode of WWE NXT. He had also retained the title on the September 25, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. Lee managed to turn the tides tonight.

That being said, let’s explore four directions for Dominik Mysterio now that he has lost the North American Championship at NXT Deadline 2023:

#4. Dominik Mysterio initiates his rematch clause

The most obvious direction for Dominik Mysterio after losing the NXT North American Championship at Deadline pertains to his rematch clause. Dragon Lee did the same when he lost his first title match to Mysterio months ago on NXT.

The Judgment Day star could initiate his rematch clause and challenge the newly-crowned champion for the title next Tuesday or NXT.

Since Deadline is WWE’s final Premium Live Event of the year, the duo could have a championship match on RAW, SmackDown, or NXT before 2023 ends.

#3. Challenge for tag team titles after NXT Deadline 2023

The NXT Tag Team Championship is currently held by The Family (Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo).

The duo reclaimed the titles from Andre Chase and Duke Hudson on the November 14, 2023, episode of WWE NXT. They successfully defended the titles against Los Lotharios on November 28.

Dominik Mysterio can potentially challenge for the tag team titles now that he’s no longer occupied with the NXT North American Championship. The 26-year-old star could team up with one of these four men as his tag team partner and challenge for the title.

#2. Go after the NXT Championship

NXT Championship is the richest prize on the white and gold brand. The title is currently in the possession of Ilja Dragunov, who is in his first reign as the NXT Champion. The Mad Dragon has had some incredible title defenses in the past.

Ilja Dragunov and Dominik Mysterio are no strangers to each other. Dom Dom has witnessed the wrath of The Czar in the past. Dragunov is always on the lookout for a new challenger, and he can potentially be challenged by Mysterio – if he comes out as the champion against Baron Corbin at NXT Deadline 2023.

#1. Return to WWE Monday Night RAW full-time

Dominik Mysterio is, without a doubt, the hardest-working WWE Superstar of 2023. The Mysterio scion has main evented Monday Night RAW, Tuesday Night NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown on multiple occasions. He’s also worked hundreds of house shows in addition to premium live events this year.

It is possible the young star could be called back to the red brand full-time in the wake of his loss to Dragon Lee at NXT Deadline 2023.

He could engage himself in a new storyline on RAW full-time since he no longer has to worry about defending the title week in and out.

