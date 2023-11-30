4 stars Dominik Mysterio could team up with for a potential shot at the NXT Tag Team Championship

Dominik Mysterio has yet to be involved in an NXT Tag Team Championship program. The Judgment Day star is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He will put the title on the line against Wes Lee at NXT Deadline on December 9, 2023.

Dominik beat Lee for the title on the July 18, 2023, episode of NXT. He dropped the title to Trick Williams at No Mercy, but regained it just three days later. If he, somehow, loses the championship to Wes Lee he can go after the NXT Tag Team Championship.

That being said, here are four stars Dominik could team up with for a potential shot at the brand’s tag team titles (currently held by Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo):

#4. Joe Gacy needs direction after Schism run

Joe Gacy has been with NXT for quite some time. He previously managed Harland (better known as Parker Boudreaux) before the latter got cut from the roster. Gacy then had a title program with then NXT Champion Bron Breakker, but failed to defeat the second-generation star.

Gacy's most recent attempt to shake up the NXT roster also didn’t end well. He was forced to watch The Dyad lose their jobs. He then told Ava Raine to leave The Schism. Gacy can potentially gain momentum by teaming with Dominik Mysterio and going after the NXT Tag Team Championship.

#3. Dijak can win his first title in WWE

Dijak has been through many gimmicks. He was Dominik Dijakovic in the Black and Gold Era of NXT. Vince McMahon then brought him to the main roster and paired him with Retribution. The gimmick failed terribly and the big man returned to NXT as Dijak.

Despite being one of the most consistent performers on NXT, Dijak has yet to win his first title in WWE. He can potentially join forces with Dominik Mysterio on the white and gold brand and go after the tag team champions.

#2. JD McDonagh is a member of The Judgment Day

JD McDonagh was one of the mainstays on NXT UK. The former Jordan Devlin joined NXT and feuded with Bron Breakker and Ilja Dragunov for several weeks. He was called to the main roster as part of the WWE Draft 2023. He’s currently a reliable member of The Judgment Day.

Being partners with Dominik Mysterio automatically makes McDonagh a potential contender for the NXT Tag Team Championship. The pair can potentially join forces on the white and gold brand and have a run with the tag team titles.

#1. Logan Paul can potentially team up with Dominik Mysterio

Logan Paul has had one of the best rookie years in recent memory. He made his in-ring debut at WresteMania, got a singles win over The Miz, put on match of the year contender with Roman Reigns, and defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship.

The Maverick has previously stated his intent to form an alliance with Dominik Mysterio. Dom even endorsed him to win the U.S. title from his dad in the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2023. Logan can potentially show up on NXT to team up with Dominik for a shot at the tag team titles.

Should Dominik Mysterio go after the NXT Tag Team Championship? Sound off in the comments below.

