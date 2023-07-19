4 directions for Dominik Mysterio after his surprising WWE NXT North American Championship win

WWE has been riding a wave of momentum lately. SmackDown and RAW have been drawing higher viewership than either show has for years, merchandising is at an all-time high, and arena attendance is booming.

With the success of the main roster, many have been looking to NXT to see if the third brand could replicate the same in any way. While it would be unrealistic to expect it to do the same level of business, the company is hoping for an uptick in viewership.

One way World Wrestling Entertainment has attempted to elevate NXT is by featuring more main roster stars on the brand. The latest example is an appearance from Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio even had a championship match against Wes Lee.

When it was all said and done, the son of the greatest Luchador of all time shockingly won the North American Championship, albeit with help from his stable. Following a big win, what's next for the new champion? What will Dominik do now that he has gold around his waist? This article will look at what may come next.

#4. He could lose it back to Wes Lee soon

Wes Lee on NXT

Wes Lee had an incredible reign as the WWE NXT North American Champion. He is officially the longest-reigning North American Champion in history. He's also had more successful title defenses than any previous titleholder.

Due to Lee's massive success as champion, many doubted he'd lose the coveted belt to WWE RAW's Dirty Dom, but the loss happened. Now, Wes is likely looking to re-group and aims to win back the title that he only lost thanks to distraction and interference.

The talented Wes could challenge Mysterio to a rematch. The bout could happen in front of a larger audience on Monday Night RAW or NXT television next week. There's also a chance that the bout won't happen until The Great American Bash. Dominik could drop the title back to Wes in short order.

#3. Dirty Dom could go on to defend the title against Mustafa Ali at The Great American Bash

Before this week's program, a big-time bout was announced for an upcoming WWE Premium Live Event. Wes Lee, the-then reigning North American Champion, was set to defend his belt against free agent Mustafa Ali.

The upcoming WWE NXT Great American Bash match can't quite take place in the same way it was initially promoted. This leaves the company with a few options. Does the bout between Wes and Mustafa still happen, but perhaps as a number one contender's match?

Alternatively, Ex-Con Dom could take on Mustafa Ali in Wes Lee's place. This move could be controversial, but Ali not receiving a title match wouldn't be fair, either. Another option could be to throw all three men in one bout at the big Premium Live Event and let the winner leave with the gold.

#2. He could bring the belt to RAW full-time

WWE tends to be fast and loose with their logic regarding titles moving from show to show. Sometimes a champion brings their title with them when they go to the main roster. An example was when Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre brought the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles to SmackDown.

Alternatively, the company has forced people to vacate the titles upon moving brands. With Dominik, however, there's a major difference. He isn't being called up to the main roster, as he's already part of it. Instead, he won the belt and will seemingly return to RAW on Monday.

Due to this, Mysterio may take the belt with him to Monday Night RAW and defend it there moving forward. This would be the third singles championship on the red brand for male superstars. While that may seem excessive, there were numerous singles titles for one roster during the Attitude Era.

#1. WWE and NXT Officials may force Dominik to vacate the title

Solo Sikoa on NXT in 2022

As noted earlier, WWE's continuity with champions moving from NXT to the main roster has been mixed. Some wrestlers keep the belts. Meanwhile, others have been forced to vacate the title. The same continuity issue can be traced to main roster stars winning NXT gold.

Dolph Ziggler, for example, won the NXT Championship last year. Instead of bringing the gold to RAW, he defended it on the developmental brand. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Solo Sikoa won the North American Championship just after moving to the main roster last year. Instead of keeping the belt, however, he had to vacate it.

WWE and NXT Officials may force Dominik to vacate the title if he remains a member of Monday Night RAW. Dirty Dom isn't a free agent, so while appearing on the white & gold brand, he's technically tied to RAW. Of course, for now, only time will tell what happens.