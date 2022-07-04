4 directions for Drew McIntyre after Money in the Bank

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently participated in the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and came close to taking the win. However, it was Theory who unhooked the briefcase to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

The Scottish Warrior walked into the match as one of the favorites to win and did his best to get a guaranteed shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Despite his defeat, McIntyre still finds himself in world title contention, having challenged Roman Reigns a couple of weeks ago.

The Scottish Warrior could potentially have a date with Reigns at Clash at the Castle. Fans are backing him to be the man to dethrone The Head of the Table and have his crowning moment in front of a sold-out crowd in United Kingdom. However, as things stand, he has some time to kill before the date rolls around.

On that note, we take a look at four directions for Drew McIntyre after Money in the Bank.

#4. On our list of potential directions for Drew McIntyre after Money in the Bank: Beat Sheamus in a decisive match to build solid momentum

We don't mind another McIntyre versus Sheamus war

The rivalry between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus has arguably been one of the best things about the product recently on SmackDown. Every time the two men have locked horns in the ring, we have been treated to some spectacular matches.

Given that McIntyre failed to win at Money in the Bank in the wake of a potential world title match at Clash at the Castle, it is imperative he recovers from it. A hard-fought win over someone as credible as Sheamus would give him all the momentum in the world for the bigger matches to come.

#3. Teaming up with Sheamus

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus may not see eye-to-eye, but when they teamed up in their match against The Usos on SmackDown, things fell into place. With Money in the Bank qualification at stake, the two managed to beat the top tag team in WWE today and deliver a statement of intent.

It would be great to see the two rivals put their differences aside and form a strong tag team. Having beaten the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, McIntyre and Sheamus could push to become the faces of the tag team division.

#2. Attack Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are set to lock horns at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing match. Lesnar returned after Reigns defeated Riddle in a title match and dropped the champion with an F5, declaring his intentions to challenge for his titles.

In doing so, The Beast Incarnate jumped the line and got ahead of Drew McIntyre, who was patiently waiting for his shot at The Tribal Chief. He has every reason to be mad at the proceedings and could take his frustrations out at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

The Scottish Warrior attacking Reigns and Lesnar and rendering them both unable to beat the ten-count would be a great statement of intent. It would give him all the momentum in the world heading into Clash at the Castle.

#1. Team with The Street Profits against The Bloodline

We want this alliance and the smoke!

The Usos and The Street Profits contested an absolute classic at Money in the Bank that saw Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford taste defeat despite Ford's shoulder being up during the decisive pinfall. There will almost certainly be a rematch, but what if two more performers were added to it?

Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre have had issues of their own, and the opportunity to deliver a huge six-man tag team match is staring WWE in the face. McIntyre, Dawkins, and Ford all have a common enemy in The Bloodline, making this match stand out.

Imagine the scenes if The Scottish Warrior ends The Tribal Chief's unpinned streak by pinning him in the six-man tag team match. It would rattle the latter and make their battle at Clash at the Castle more interesting.

