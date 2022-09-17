4 directions for Elias upon his return to WWE

A recent report by PWInsider claimed that Ezekiel had been removed from WWE's internal roster listing, and Elias has replaced his 'younger brother'. This may be another of the changes fans have seen since Triple H took creative control from Vince McMahon in July.

Ezekiel debuted on the RAW after WrestleMania as Elias' younger brother, a fact Kevin Owens staunchly refused to believe. KO obliterated The Drifter's brother on RAW over a month ago, sending his rival out of the arena on a stretcher.

As of the time of writing, it remains unclear whether The Drifter will return or if his younger brother might make a stunning comeback. Assuming that WWE brings Elias back, here are 4 potential directions for him.

#4 Elias could return to avenge his injured brother, Ezekiel.

From a storyline perspective, this one makes perfect sense. The elder brother returns to avenge his younger brother. Kevin Owens brutally assaulted Ezekiel on the August 8th edition of RAW, finishing off the onslaught with a backbreaking Apron Powerbomb.

Zeke was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The angle wrote him off television, and Elias' younger brother hasn't been seen since.

Their family seemed super-concerned about Ezekiel's health, who had suffered multiple injuries and was sporting a neck brace at the hospital. Could The Drifter return to silence and shut down KO, the man who put his brother on the shelf and brought significant discomfort to his family?

It's a logical angle that will surely make for intriguing entertainment and excellent storytelling.

#3 WWE can run a mystery attacker storyline for Ezekiel, revealing Elias as the assailant.

Another exciting way to reintroduce Elias is to run a mystery attacker storyline, a long-standing staple in professional wrestling, with his younger brother, Ezekiel.

Here's how it could go down. WWE announces the return of Ezekiel, but Zeke is found unconscious in the locker room or parking lot before he can address the crowd. The mysterious assault could lead to an investigation, headed by Adam Pearce, which could continue for weeks. The obvious suspect would be Kevin Owens, but Hunter could throw a major swerve.

Elias could reveal himself to Pearce and the fans as the mystery assailant. Although they seem to have a cordial relationship, The Drifter could be envious of his younger brother's popularity. Another reason for the betrayal could be him thinking of Zeke as a disgrace to the family.

#2 Elias could return to NXT

Elias could be sent to NXT.

Like many other Superstars on the main roster, Elias spent some time on NXT before being called to RAW in 2017. During his time on the black-and-gold brand, he was often used as an enhancement talent and won no championships.

Although he hasn't won many championships on the main roster either, he has been quite successful, having fought with the cream of the crop from John Cena to Roman Reigns. His "Drifter" and "Walk With Elias" gimmicks were insanely over with the fans.

However, Hunter may choose to send Elias back to NXT, which shouldn't be seen as a demotion. Finn Balor, Breezango, and Apollo Crews all suffered the same fate, and the move served them well. Furthermore, his initial run on the brand was underwhelming. Another stint would allow him to rewrite history.

Lastly, if Elias competes for NXT, it would make room for his younger brother, Ezekiel, to wrestle on the main roster.

#1 Elias could challenge and defeat Bobby Lashley to win the WWE United States Championship.

We previously mentioned that Elias had not won many championships in WWE. He is a former 24/7 Champion, but all other titles have eluded him. However, it is time for his championship drought to end.

The Drifter's gimmick is not based upon winning prizes, but a decent title reign could do wonders for his career. As talented as he is, he doesn't have enough heat or momentum to challenge for The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Hence, he must first settle for RAW's mid-card title, The US Championship, which rests upon the shoulders of Bobby Lashley.

Elias has plenty of history with The All Mighty. They had a program in late 2018, which saw them face off in a Ladder match with a guitar looming overhead. Furthermore, pinning Lashley to win his first major championship on the main roster will send a clear and strong message to the WWE roster.

EC3 hits out at The Velveteen Dream for his comments. Catch it right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far