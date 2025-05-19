4 Directions for Giulia on WWE SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown was a great show. Several fantastic matches took place, including Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax, DIY vs. Fraxiom, and Carmelo Hayes vs. Aleister Black II. They all delivered or even overdelivered.

The show also featured major breaking news. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were talking backstage when Giulia and Nick Aldis soon appeared. It was then revealed that Aldis had a brand new signing for SmackDown.

Giulia, a former NXT Women's Champion and a massive star from Japanese women's wrestling, has been signed to Friday Night SmackDown. This surprised many, as she had previously appeared on Monday Night RAW alongside Roxanne Perez.

Now that Giulia has officially been called up to the main roster, what will she do on the blue brand? This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for The Beautiful Madness on SmackDown, including quickly winning a title, engaging in a major feud with a top star, and even competing for Money in the Bank.

Below are four directions for Giulia on WWE SmackDown.

#4. She could feud with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss is one of the most successful female stars of her era. She is a former RAW Women's Champion and SmackDown Women's Champion. Bliss is also a multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion, having won the gold with several different partners.

The Goddess returned to WWE in February for the Women's Royal Rumble match but disappeared nearly a month later. However, she is back now and on a hot streak. She has won both matches since her return and hopes to win the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Given that Giulia and Alexa Bliss were spotlighted in the same segment where The Beautiful Madness revealed she would be on SmackDown, a feud might be on the horizon. This would be quite interesting, as theoretically, neither woman should lose. Alexa has momentum after just returning, and Giulia should look good upon debuting. How could this feud unfold?

#3. Giulia could represent the new generation of WWE stars against Charlotte Flair

Alexa Bliss wasn't the only star in that segment with Giulia, nor is she the only accomplished female competitor in WWE. In fact, arguably, the most decorated and accomplished name in the company is Charlotte Flair.

The Queen is a 14-time world champion. She's also a two-time NXT Women's Champion and a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She has done a lot, but a feud with Giulia would be entirely fresh compared to anything else she's done.

The Beautiful Madness is very physical and would bring out the best of Flair. Not only that, but Charlotte has expressed frustration with the younger generation of female stars, including Tiffany Stratton and Rhea Ripley. Giulia could also represent this new guard in a battle with one of the veterans of World Wrestling Entertainment.

#2. She could win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Money in the Bank is sports entertainment's next major Premium Live Event. The show will take place in June, and as has become the norm, it will feature two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches.

On Friday Night SmackDown, two stars qualified for dangerous matches. Solo Sikoa qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Alexa Bliss qualified for the women's version of this match type.

Next week, Giulia will be making her SmackDown debut against both Charlotte Flair and Zelina Vega in a Triple Threat Match. Giulia could potentially win that bout, earn entry into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, and go on to win it. From there, she could cash in to win her first main roster championship. Imagine if Giulia were to cash in on IYO SKY, for example?

#1. Giulia could feud with and dethrone Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega has long been one of WWE's most underrated superstars. She had a few brief pushes in the past during which she won the Women's Tag Team Titles and the inaugural Queen's Crown Tournament, but those pushes were short-lived.

Thankfully, Vega is back in the spotlight. She defeated Chelsea Green to win the WWE Women's United States Championship, making Zelina just the second woman to ever hold the prized title.

Unfortunately for Zelina, she might not hold the belt for very long. Giulia could opt to challenge Vega for the prized title. If The Beautiful Madness does take on the champion, there is a very real chance that the Japanese-Italian sensation will win her first main roster championship.

