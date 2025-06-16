4 Directions for Jey Uso on WWE RAW after losing the World Heavyweight Championship

WWE Monday Night RAW last week was one of the more stacked episodes in recent memory. The show dealt with the fallout from Money in the Bank, the beginning of the build towards Night of Champions, and the start of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments.

The program featured the surprise return of Bayley, the advertised return of Nikki Bella, and the announcement that Asuka will be back on this upcoming edition of RAW. Most notably, there was a massive main event.

Jey Uso defended the coveted World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther in a 20+ minute war. While the bout was extremely back and forth, The Ring General ultimately choked Jey out for the clean victory and thus regained the coveted prize.

This naturally has many wondering what could come next for Main Event Jey Uso. This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for the former World Heavyweight Champion following his crushing defeat on RAW last week.

Below are four directions for Jey Uso on WWE RAW after losing the World Heavyweight Championship.

#4. He could call out Gunther and ask for one more match

As noted, Jey Uso battled Gunther in the main event of WWE Monday Night RAW. The two men arguably had their best performance yet against each other, but in the end, Jey passed out and lost his world title.

This wasn't the first time the two met. They've battled on RAW, at Saturday Night's Main Event, and even at WrestleMania. While Jey has lost the majority of their matches together, he was able to defeat Gunther at WWE's biggest show of the year.

Come RAW, Jey might decide to confront Gunther in the middle of the ring, looking for one more match. He could ask for a rematch at Night of Champions or even on RAW the very next week. Regardless, another title opportunity could be his goal.

#3. Jey Uso could advance in the 2025 WWE King of the Ring Tournament

Jey Uso has a massive match ahead of him. He will be part of a first-round match in the King of the Ring Tournament. So far, Sami Zayn, Randy Orton, and Cody Rhodes have all advanced already.

Uso has a tough task ahead of him on WWE RAW, however. He will be in a Fatal 4-Way Match also featuring Rusev, Sheamus, and Big Bronson Reed. To say it'll be a hard-hitting affair is a massive understatement given the talent involved.

Still, Jey is a former World Heavyweight Champion. There is a very real chance that Main Event Jey Uso nails a few Superkicks and hits a Uso Splash, perhaps on Sheamus, to pick up a win and thus advance in the tournament.

#2. He could lose again, beginning an extended losing streak

While a win for Jey Uso in the King of the Ring Tournament is possible, it truthfully doesn't feel likely. Despite his accolades in WWE, Jey is still seen as the perennial underdog. He is, and likely always will be, the guy fans expect to fail when he's on his own.

Plus, his competition is stiff. Rusev has been undefeated since returning to WWE. Meanwhile, Sheamus is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Of course, Bronson Reed is extremely dangerous in his own right. Jey might end up failing.

If he does lose, this could also be bad for Jey's psyche, as it would be his second high-profile loss in about a week. This could even be the start of an extended losing streak that takes the now former World Heavyweight Champion and drops him down the card.

#1. Uso could be shockingly attacked before his match and sent away in an ambulance

There is also the chance that Jey Uso doesn't even make his WWE King of the Ring first-round match. In what could be a shocking move, he could be injured and sent to the hospital in an ambulance before even stepping foot into the ring.

Perhaps he could be attacked by Seth Rollins' new stable. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are particularly dangerous and have injured top stars in the past. Jey Uso could be the next victim of this WWE stable. This could also be done to make Bronson Reed's King of the Ring match a little easier.

Alternatively, a mystery attacker angle could take place. Jey could be found destroyed and bloodied backstage without it being clear who left him laying. It could later be revealed that he was assaulted by Ludwig Kaiser, who is tired of not receiving the spotlight.

