4 directions for Karrion Kross following loss on WWE SmackDown – Major feud with Seth Rollins, surprising character change

The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown has come and passed. This week's episode featured some of the biggest stars in wrestling. This includes the likes of LA Knight, Randy Orton, Asuka, Bayley, CM Punk, and Bianca Belair, among others.

The show also featured the beginning of the United States Championship Tournament. This was first announced by Logan Paul last week. The Maverick is the reigning champion and is looking for his first challenger. The tournament will decide who will battle him in the future.

Two tournament matches took place on SmackDown this week. The first saw Santos Escobar defeat Dragon Lee. The second bout featured Bobby Lashley pinning Karrion Kross. The powerful Kross had been absent from television for months prior to this appearance.

Many are disappointed that his big return to television resulted in a quick loss to Bobby. While Kross' fans may have expected more from his return, there are still plenty of exciting potential directions his career could take. This article will look at a handful of paths for Karrion moving forward.

Below are four directions for Karrion Kross following his loss on WWE SmackDown.

#4. He could turn babyface alongside Scarlett

Expand Tweet

Karrion Kross first debuted in the WWE in 2020. He quickly rose through the ranks of the formerly black and gold brand and won the NXT Championship. He was later called up to Monday Night RAW in 2021, but had a brief and unfortunate run before being released.

Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE last year. Interestingly, in both runs, he has been portrayed as a villain. Fans have never had a chance to warm up to Karrion, as he's always been a heel. That could change soon, however.

Both Kross and Scarlett could turn babyface for the very first time in World Wrestling Entertainment. From there, they could try to battle The Bloodline or even Logan Paul. Given how hated The Maverick, Jimmy Uso, and other stars are, a Kross babyface run could be surprisingly successful.

#3. Karrion Kross could move back to NXT

Expand Tweet

As noted, in 2020, Karrion Kross made his WWE debut. He did so on NXT, where he climbed the ranks and became the brand's top champion. Despite his success in the developmental brand, Kross only spent a short period of time in NXT as compared to many others.

There's a chance that Karrion Kross' next direction in WWE could be returning to his roots. He could return to NXT in this new era of young and athletic stars. This could open him up to brand-new opponents and a chance to reinvent himself.

Some of the most exciting potential matches for Kross in NXT could come courtesy of Ilja Dragunov. The Mad Dragon is the reigning NXT Champion and the top dog on the brand. Kross could also compete with the likes of Dijak, Axiom, Trick Williams, Bron Breakker, and Carmelo Hayes, among others.

#2. He could challenge Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion.

Seth Rollins is one of WWE's top stars. He has been a major name in the company for over a decade now, but he truly rose to new heights beginning at WrestleMania 31, where he cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase in the main event of the show to become WWE Champion.

The Visionary is currently the World Heavyweight Champion. The title was reintroduced earlier this year. Rollins won a tournament to become the first-ever champion (for the new title) and has held the championship ever since. He has defeated the likes of Finn Balor, Bron Breakker, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Drew McIntyre, and Jey Uso to retain his prize.

Karrion Kross could reset his career by moving to Monday Night RAW. Seth holds open challenges on the brand and takes on all comers, so why can't the powerful Kross be the one to step up and challenge the champion? If he somehow beats Rollins, his career will take off to new heights.

#1. Kross could form a stable

Karrion Kross and Scarlett

Factions are a key part of WWE. Current stables taking over the industry include the likes of The Judgment Day, Imperium, The Bloodline, Damage CTRL, and the Alpha Academy, among others. It is almost rarer for a wrestler to not be associated with a group in today's day and age than it is for them to be in one.

Karrion Kross was often rumored to be part of the Wyatt 6, a stable that was speculated about for quite some time. Unfortunately, the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt means that group will never come to fruition. Still, Kross could form a new stable of his own.

The likes of The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) and Shotzi would be good fits for the group. All three women are a little dark and are friends with Scarlett, who would inevitably be part of the stable. NXT's Joe Gacy could also be a good member that could be added to the faction, especially considering his work in NXT as the leader of The Schism.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here