4 directions for Logan Paul after returning at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

At WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Logan Paul entered the Men's Rumble match as the twenty-ninth entrant. For a man who's only had three in-ring encounters, Paul did very well for himself.

The Maverick lasted ten minutes, had a breathtaking spot with Ricochet, and eliminated Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Paul made it to the final three before Cody Rhodes tossed him out of the ring to dash his WrestleMania dreams. However, with The Road to Mania underway, fans will see more of the YouTube sensation on WWE programming.

Let's look at 4 potential directions for Logan Paul after returning at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#4 Seth "Freakin" Rollins viciously assaults The Maverick

The daring 27-year-old may have picked a fight with the wrong person. In what could be considered the most shocking elimination of the Men's Rumble, Paul, who many forgot about upon his collision with Ricochet, surprisingly eliminated Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Rollins has a bone to pick with The Maverick. However, this was preceded by his US Championship aspirations and a renewal of his rivalry with Cody Rhodes. It remains to be seen if The Visionary has abandoned his pursuit of Austin Theory. Furthermore, rumors circulated a while ago that Rhodes was set to renew his program with Rollins upon his in-ring return. But since Cody Rhodes has won the Rumble match and has his eyes sent on a championship bout for WrestleMania, it looks like The Visionary is open to new opponents.

#3 Logan Paul declares his entry into the Men's

Elimination Chamber match

The Maverick may enter the Elimination Chamber match

The next premium live event is Elimination Chamber in Montreal. We don't know which six men will be locked inside the chamber and for what purpose. There have been murmurs of Roman Reigns vacating one of the World Championships.

Hence, the vacant World Championship could be put up for grabs. Whatever the purpose may be, a Men's Elimination Chamber match is inevitable. When it is announced, many Superstars will make their case for competing, and this list might include Logan Paul.

From a business perspective, Paul in the Elimination Chamber will draw eyes in Canada and through social media. Furthermore, The Maverick, with his amazing athleticism and high-flying ability, could also create memorable spots inside the chamber.

#2 The YouTube sensation takes a trip down to NXT

HBK trained The Maverick

In a bold step to move the needle heading into WrestleMania, WWE could send Logan Paul to NXT for a few appearances. This makes sense if one considers his relationship with Shawn Michaels, who helped the celebrity train for his massive showdown against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

Paul could visit WWE's developmental brand to catch up with his former trainer or help him run the show. A more enthralling prospect would be a feud with reigning NXT Champion Bron Breakker, which could transition to the main roster program.

Either way, it would boost ratings and give Paul a new platform and a new audience to engage with.

#1 Logan Paul challenges John Cena to a match at WrestleMania

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/john-cena-vs-l… Logan Paul could be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania 39! W or L!? Logan Paul could be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania 39! W or L!?wrestlelamia.co.uk/john-cena-vs-l… https://t.co/iT9vRyRwTv

This one is the most riveting direction. For months, Logan Paul vs. John Cena has been rumored for WrestleMania Hollywood. However, there has been recent speculation that the dream match has been called off due to a lack of time for practice. The cancelation might explain Paul eliminating Rollins to set up a major feud.

However, The Maverick vs. The Face That Runs The Place is a money-making match, and WWE ought not to let the opportunity slip through its fingers. While the reservations are justified, they can stick to a short encounter with a few physical spots.

Check out exclusive footage of a fight that broke out at the WWE Royal Rumble press conference here

Poll : 0 votes