4 directions for Matt Riddle after WWE Extreme Rules 2022

In the main event of WWE Extreme Rules 2022, Matt Riddle fought tooth-and-nail to defeat his arch-nemesis, Seth Rollins, inside the Fight Pit, with Special Guest referee UFC legend Daniel Cormier. The Original Bro earned a much-needed victory at the premium live event.

The win has raised questions over the immediate plans and directions for the former RAW Tag Team Champion. Today, we explore four potential directions for Matt Riddle following WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

#4. Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle III?

This one is unlikely, but not impossible. The Visionary and The King of Bros have been at each other's throats for several months. They have repeatedly hurled abusive insults, cost one another crucial matches, and battled remorselessly. The freshness element is long-gone from this feud, but it still has some life.

Seth Rollins is not one to take losses too kindly. He may have lost three consecutive matches to Cody Rhodes in three successive premium live events, but he got the last laugh. Monday Night Rollins has palpable disdain and zero respect for The Original Bro and will not stop until he ends him for good.

WWE Crown Jewel takes place in November and may serve as the stage for the rubber match between these two fierce rivals. Hell in a Cell would be the perfect stipulation for such a profoundly personal rivalry.

However, Rollins seems to have set his sights on the United States Championship, as evidenced by his attack on Bobby Lashley and Mustafa Ali. He is set to face The All Mighty on the upcoming season premiere of RAW. Therefore, The Visionary vs. The Original Bro III is unlikely.

#3. Matt Riddle joins forces with Edge, Rey Mysterio, and Beth Phoenix to finish Judgment Day

iBeast @ibeastIess Holy shit what an ending. Edge said he quits to save Beth, but Rhea smashed her neck in with a chair anyways.



While Extreme Rules 2022 was a wonderful occasion for Matt Riddle, it was quite the contrary for WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The Rated-R Superstar was forced to quit by the antics of The Judgment Day, who crossed all boundaries when Rhea Ripley hit Beth Phoenix with a con-chair-to.

Edge has vowed to end The Judgment Day, but the problem is the devious faction's numbers game. The Hall of Famer has only two allies, Beth Phoenix and Rey Mysterio, who has been reluctant to fight his son Dominik. He needs another man to even the odds and ensure a fair fight.

Enter Matt Riddle, a flamboyant, resilient character with a vicious, mean streak in the ring. Riddle's nonchalant attitude and tremendous grappling ability, and agility will give The Judgment Day a tough time. The Original Bro is also a loyal person, as shown by his dedication to Randy Orton.

Hence, Riddle should consider helping the Hall of Famer and his allies remove one of the biggest threats in the RAW locker room.

#2. Matt Riddle could be Bray Wyatt's first target.

The highlight of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 was Bray Wyatt's epic, long-awaited return. It must be noted that the ominous theatrical display began during Matt Riddle's victory celebration when he was on the entrance ramp. This could be more than just a random coincidence.

Bray Wyatt may have subtly hinted at his first target when he abruptly cut short The Original Bro's celebration. The former WWE Champion is notorious for playing sinister mind games and changing characters.

The Fiend changed Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan in the past. If the returning 35-year-old feels something wrong with Riddle, he will do something.

Ever since Randy Orton suffered a back injury, Riddle has struggled, riding the coattails of his much more accomplished partner and mimicking him. It may be time for a change, and that's where the diabolical Bray Wyatt enters the field.

#1. Matt Riddle could challenge Goldberg to a match at WWE Crown Jewel

Matt Riddle and Goldberg have had some interesting confrontations.

Whenever WWE heads to Saudi Arabia, it calls some of its biggest box-office attractions and part-timers with a massive fan following.

Goldberg is one of the company's most trusted talents. The WCW Legend was at almost every premium live event in Saudi Arabia, including Elimination Chamber, earlier this year.

The WWE Hall of Famer recently celebrated his 25 years in the wrestling industry, and he may be nearing a return. As for his opponent, it may seem that Matt Riddle, a real-life rival who shares genuine heat with the legend, would be the perfect option.

WWE does not shy away from using real-life heat on television. The program between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle stemmed from absolute and heartfelt disdain for each other.

Goldberg and Riddle had a Twitter war following the former's debacle with The Undertaker in June 2019, but their relationship grew more pleasant over time.

Will Triple H utilize this genuine beef for yet another on-screen rivalry? The former United States Champion has received a huge confidence boost following his victory over Rollins, and a proud Riddle may be brave enough to call out Goldberg.

