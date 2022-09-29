4 Directions for Nikki A.S.H. if she returns to her former persona in WWE

Nikki A.S.H. currently finds herself in a bit of a rut on WWE programming. It's definitely not been the best of months for her, especially given her RAW Women's Championship win not too long ago. The Almost Superhero has been mixing it up in the tag division as of late but hasn't achieved any significant success.

Those in the know will recall that Nikki A.S.H. was the unhinged Nikki Cross a couple of years ago. The eerie gimmick established her as a top competitor and endeared her to fans. Her moniker's unpredictability and in-ring skills combined to form a great competitor who could beat anyone on her day.

Many WWE fans have been calling for her to revert to her old character, perhaps justifiably so. As such, we look at four directions for Nikki A.S.H. if she returns to her former persona.

#4 On our list of directions for Nikki A.S.H. if she returns to her former persona: Returning to terrorize NXT

Is a return to NXT the NXT step?

Nikki A.S.H. will not have forgotten her glory days as Nikki Cross. NXT was her playground, and everyone was on notice. If she reverts to her old gimmick, she could return to WWE's third brand and shake up the show's women's division.

Nikki could do anything from butting heads with Zoey Stark to putting Toxic Attraction in their place. There is a lot of potential for her in NXT, and it can be achieved should she bin the cape and bring back the crazy streak.

#3 Joining The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day wouldn't mind Nikki Cross joining their ranks

If Nikki A.S.H. brings back her dark side, it opens up many possibilities. Her unhinged nature would be a perfect fit for a faction like The Judgment Day, a team full of evil and calculative superstars.

Nikki could benefit from Finn Balor's tutelage and work her way up the WWE pyramid. Her history with Rhea Ripley would also help, and the two women could realistically capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

#2 Joining a potential Bray Wyatt faction

Bray Wyatt's rumored return to WWE is all but imminent at this point. His comeback continues to be teased by the White Rabbit bits on RAW and SmackDown. If he does his usual thing and returns with a faction, we feel a tweaked Nikki A.S.H. would fit them like a glove.

Nikki's former persona would suit the kind of dark characters Wyatt often brings together. As Nikki Cross, she could offer something great to the stable and aim of the top with The Eater of Worlds' guidance.

#1 Gunning for the RAW Women's Championship

Nikki A.S.H. winning the RAW Women's Championship was a great moment. Unfortunately, she never looked like a top champion and quickly lost the title. However, if she ditches the superhero cape and unleashes her darker alter-ego, she could become a force to be reckoned with again.

Should Nikki revert to her former persona, she should try and gun for the RAW Women's Championship. Her combination of unhinged tactics and smart in-ring work should make for a formidable challenger. The former Sanity member becoming RAW Women's Champion would be great if she does it as her alter-ego.

