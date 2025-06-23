4 Directions for R-Truth in WWE after getting destroyed by John Cena on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown this past weekend featured one of the most epic segments in recent memory. John Cena took a microphone and cut his version of the infamous pipebomb promo.

With CM Punk laid out in the ring, John cut a scathing promo against The Voice of the Voiceless. He imitated much of Punk's classic pipebomb promo from 14 years ago, and it was, in many ways, a masterclass of mic work.

While that promo got a lot of buzz, what many might not remember was the bout that preceded it. John Cena went one-on-one with R-Truth. The two have had a heated rivalry, but the match was ultimately relatively short, and it ended with John destroying Truth and blasting him with the world title.

R-Truth getting destroyed by Cena was not the expected outcome by many, but what could be next now? This article will take a look at a handful of directions for Truth after the rough ending to Friday Night SmackDown.

Below are four directions for R-Truth in WWE after getting destroyed by John Cena on SmackDown.

#4. He could continue to pursue John Cena

John Cena is the Undisputed WWE Champion. The Face That Runs The Place won the title by defeating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. Over two months later, and he still has the gold.

While Cena could, at least in theory, lose the belt to CM Punk at Night of Champions, that is unlikely. Provided he retains the gold, R-Truth could continue to pursue the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Their feud has only been heating up further as time goes on. If this isn't the end of their rivalry, things could lead to a gimmick match. Perhaps the two men could clash in a submission match or even a Street Fight to truly decide who was the better man.

#3. R-Truth could feud with Aleister Black after disrespecting the star

Aleister Black was meant to compete on WWE Friday Night SmackDown last week. He was making his entrance with the plan in mind to take on Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly. However, R-Truth messed that up.

The more aggressive Ron Killings showed up and attacked Kit Wilson. He even put the self-proclaimed diva in an STF as referees and officials forced them apart. From there, R-Truth and Aleister Black exchanged looks, going on to have a heated confrontation backstage on WWE SmackDown, with Damian Priest playing peacekeeper.

While Black didn't get physical with Truth on the blue brand, that could change soon. If he is offended by the disrespect from the legend, a feud between the two could commence. A battle between the pair would be fascinating to see, as they are very different kinds of wrestlers. Would the popular Truth force Aleister to turn heel?

#2. He could team up with Damian Priest

Damian Priest and R-Truth go back quite a while. For a long time, the two were seemingly foes, not friends. Truth kept trying to be part of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW, and it led to routine disputes and beatdowns.

Thankfully, Damian eventually lightened up and took a liking to the former WWE 24/7 Champion. Their friendship remains today, as they talked about going out for drinks after this past week's SmackDown. Plus, as noted, Priest played peacekeeper to protect Truth from Black.

Priest and R-Truth's friendship could lead to the duo potentially forming a tag team. The Archer of Infamy and the rapping star have both held tag team titles with other partners, so if the chemistry is right, who is to say they can't do it together?

#1. The WWE title shot could knock the Ron Killings out of R-Truth

WWE Friday Night SmackDown's bout between John Cena and R-Truth didn't quite go as expected. Most fans assumed the two would have a long-form match, but that isn't what went down.

Instead, what took place was a relatively short contest that ultimately ended in disqualification. John Cena nailed Truth with the Undisputed WWE Championship and left the legend lying in a heap. He may have done something else with that title blow too.

There is a chance that the hard shot to the head could knock the 'Ron Killings' out of R-Truth. The rapping star could appear on SmackDown next week, back to his old, jovial, and joking self. He could then say he doesn't even remember why he was angry for the past few weeks. This could lead to a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-like scenario where he balances both alters.

