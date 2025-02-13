4 Directions for Randy Orton on the Road to WWE WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton has been away from WWE for a few months. He was last seen taking a banned Piledriver move from former teammate Kevin Owens.

WWE fans are waiting for The Viper to return to the ring. He missed the 2025 Royal Rumble, and it looks like he won’t be back for Elimination Chamber either.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, the creative team may want to bring Orton back for a major rivalry. He could do great things to make the show more enjoyable for fans.

Check out the four directions for Randy Orton if he returns on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

#4. Randy Orton could take out Kevin Owens to set up their WWE WrestleMania 41 match

Kevin Owens was the one to take out Randy Orton on the November 8, 2024, episode of WWE SmackDown. The two men worked as a tag team before The Prizefighter turned on him.

The Viper will likely come back for revenge sooner rather than later. WWE fans could see him appear on an upcoming episode of SmackDown either before or after Elimination Chamber.

Orton could target Owens when he is looking to injure another superstar. He could hit him with the Punt Kick and take him out for some time before the two meet at WrestleMania 41 to settle their differences.

#3. Attack John Cena inside the Elimination Chamber to get into his next feud

John Cena is looking to set a new record for the most number of world title wins in WWE. The Greatest of All Time declared his entry into the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match after falling short in the Royal Rumble.

Randy Orton could look to stop his best friend from reaching that milestone in his retirement tour. The Viper could enter the Chamber when a star is exiting and attack Cena to cost him his world title dream.

The two men could get into another bitter rivalry to entertain fans. They could have a blockbuster match at The Show of Shows before John Cena calls it a day. It would be great to see the two veterans reignite their decades of rivalry.

#2. Randy Orton could team up with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton isn’t the only top star Kevin Owens has targeted in his current reign as a heel. He has also hit Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes with the banned Package Piledriver move to injure them.

The Viper could return to recruit Rhodes and Zayn to join him and create a babyface supergroup. They could then target Kevin Owens and, if he joins The Prizefighter, Drew McIntyre to take them out.

Forming a supergroup just before WreslteManai would allow all three men to stay busy for some time. The final match could take place between Orton and Owens at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Backstab Cody Rhodes and enter the title match at WWE WrestleMania 41

The Viper could return to team up with Cody Rhodes to solve the Kevin Owens problem. However, he could turn on his former teammate sooner rather than later.

Randy Orton could backstab Cody Rhodes, especially if John Cena wins the Elimination Chamber match to challenge him at WrestleMania 41. He could continue to attack both men and convince them to make the contest a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows.

Adding a vicious heel to a babyface rivalry between Cody Rhodes and John Cena would make sense. Fans could also get behind the entire storyline, as a win for Randy Orton or John Cena would be sweet for diehard fans.

