4 directions for Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens was ruled out

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired last night on the USA Network. It was a big-time show, as it featured CM Punk's return to Chicago, a Last Man Standing Match with Jacob Fatu, and the debut of Rey Fenix.

Unfortunately, the show also featured an extremely sad and uncomfortable segment. Future Hall of Famer and former Universal Champion Kevin Owens made a heartbreaking announcement: he will be missing WrestleMania.

Owens has a serious neck injury that requires surgery. As a result, he has to step away from the ring. It isn't clear yet if it'll be temporarily or permanently. Regardless, this means he won't be able to compete at WrestleMania in a dream match against Randy Orton.

While this is obviously tragic for The Prizefighter, this also means Randy Orton no longer has a match at The Show of Shows. There are still directions for Randy at WrestleMania, however. This article will take a look at a handful of directions for the legend at the biggest show of the year.

Below are four directions for Randy Orton at WWE WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens was ruled out.

#4. He could go one-on-one with Nick Aldis at WWE WrestleMania

Nick Aldis was in the ring for Kevin Owens's unfortunate announcement. The WWE SmackDown General Manager was also there when Randy Orton came out and The Prizefighter left.

Once Kevin was gone, Nick proceeded to note that Randy Orton will now not have a match at WWE WrestleMania. A very angry Legend Killer proceeded to nail the authority figure with an RKO, lashing out against the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

In what would be a really big moment for Nick's career, this could be leading to Aldis making his in-ring debut for the sports entertainment juggernaut. The two men could have a match at WrestleMania, and the RKO was done to set the bout up.

#3. Nick Aldis could make The Viper wrestle Rusev

Nick Aldis wrestling Randy Orton certainly isn't impossible. Prior to joining WWE, he was a world champion for the National Wrestling Alliance and TNA Wrestling. Still, his role now does not include in-ring work.

Instead of Aldis battling Randy Orton, he could decide to punish The Viper by handpicking a tough opponent for him: Rusev. The Bulgarian Brute has reportedly re-signed with WWE, and fans are eagerly anticipating when and how he makes his return to television.

On SmackDown next week, Aldis could reveal that Rusev is back and have The Bulgarian Brute attack Orton. From there, potentially with Lana and even Aldis himself in Rusev's corner, the former champion can wrestle Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. They would certainly have a good match together, and battling a bruiser like Rusev could be punishment enough for Randy.

#2. Solo Sikoa doesn't have a match at The Show Of Shows

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa has been a key player in WWE since 2022. That year, he joined the main roster by becoming a member of The Bloodline. Around a year ago, Solo took over the group, and The New Bloodline ruled the blue brand for most of the year.

After losing to Roman Reigns on WWE RAW, the stable no longer has that official title. Still, he, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu remain together for now. Fatu is looking to be busy at WrestleMania, however, as he's challenging the United States Champion LA Knight.

Solo doesn't have a match and is arguably a bigger name than Fatu. Now, that can be corrected. Sikoa could go one-on-one with Orton at The Show of Shows. Add a stipulation of some kind and make it a chaotic brawl, and it could deliver.

#1. He could compete against a mystery opponent like Seth Rollins in 2022

It isn't common for a huge name at the level of Randy Orton to be on the verge of missing WWE WrestleMania, but it nearly happened to Seth Rollins in 2022. While he had no feud going into the show, Seth did end up battling a mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38.

That mystery opponent ended up being Cody Rhodes making his WWE return. The two tore the house down and stole the show. Now, Randy Orton could end up doing the same thing. Nick Aldis or even Triple H could arrange a mystery opponent for The Viper.

It could be an active performer such as Rey Mysterio, Fenix, or Sheamus. Alternatively, it could be a big name returning, such as the aforementioned Rusev or even Aleister Black. Regardless, Orton getting a surprise opponent at WrestleMania might be the best way to save things.

