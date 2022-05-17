4 directions for Raquel Rodriguez after her loss to Ronda Rousey

Raquel Rodriguez may be new to the blue brand, but she's already making an impact. On Smackdown this past Friday, the budding star accepted Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey's open challenge. Despite losing, the match was well received by fans, who gave the former NXT Women's Champion a nice ovation.

Collecting gold in NXT certainly wasn't enough, and she'll likely do big things going forward on the main roster. Ronda and Raquel shook hands after their battle, showing mutual respect, but what's next for the imposing WWE Superstar on Smackdown? Below are four possible directions for Raquel Rodriguez after her loss against Ronda Rousey.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez could have a slow, steady build back to the top

Raquel Rodriguez on Smackdown

Following Raquel's loss to The Baddest Woman On The Planet, the best course of action may be the most obvious one. WWE could focus on establishing her further without an obvious feud bubbling on the surface, but instead the story of her climb to the top would be the focus.

If the goal is to build Raquel Rodriguez back into title contention, potentially even competing against Ronda once again, the simplest way to do this is by having her regularly appear on television and win matches.

Big Mami Cool could slowly go through other members of the roster, such as Aliyah, Shotzi, and Natalya, to showcase her dominance. WWE could also book squash matches with local talent and even Performance Center talent to further put over her.

Once enough time passes, the built-up powerhouse will be a threat to Ronda or whoever is holding the Smackdown Women's Championship.

#3. Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez could form a tag team

It may be too early for Raquel Rodriguez to be the Smackdown Women's Champion. If WWE wants to further establish Big Mami Cool on television while still keeping her in an important role, challenging for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles is an option.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion has been successful in the tag division. While Dakota Kai may no longer be her partner, someone else who fans like from NXT could be the right choice, like Aliyah.

Aliyah would play a similar role in the team as Dakota had previously. She could be the babyface-in-peril who sells and builds sympathy until the more powerful Raquel evens the odds. If the two click, a Women's Tag Team Championship reign could help add credibility to the imposing star before she goes on to singles success.

#2. The returning Bayley could distract Raquel Rodriguez for the time being

Bayley could return soon.

The WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting the return of Bayley to weekly programming. The Triple Crown Champion is currently a free agent after tearing her ACL last year and thus being unavailable for the draft. While there is no indication of what Bayley will do upon returning to television, one option is to feud with Big Mami Cool.

This feud could be beneficial for Raquel Rodriguez, especially if she were to remain a babyface. Bayley is a great heel, and her interviews make the live audience detest her, which is exactly what a protagonist such as Rodriguez needs.

With the right build, fans will want to see Bayley suffer at the hands of Big Mami Cool. Plus, provided The Role Model is healthy, she could bump around for the larger babyface and make Raquel Rodriguez seem like even more of a threat than she already is.

Due to Bayley's credibility, the audience would still buy into the former Smackdown Women's Champion defeating Raquel despite the size difference. Whichever of the two wins the feud, in the end, will then be ready to challenge Ronda Rousey.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez could turn heel and make the Ronda Rousey feud personal

The most natural direction for Raquel moving forward, and likely the most exciting option, is for her to turn heel on Ronda Rousey. While the two competitors did shake hands following their battle on Smackdown, that didn't have to be the end. Instead, it could just be the beginning. If Big Mami Cool were to reveal her true colors and assault Ronda, she would instantly establish herself as the top heel on the brand.

Ronda Rousey needs credible opposition. Finding an opponent who appears as though they could realistically defeat Rousey isn't easy, especially given her MMA background. Given Raquel's size and strength, she'll always be a threat to The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Add in a "win by any means necessary" attitude, and she could be too big of a threat for Ronda to withstand. The story is simple to tell, and regardless of who wins in the end, both women benefit from it.

While the immediate future for Big Mami Cool remains unclear, whatever direction she goes in will surely lead to success and championship gold. It isn't a matter of "if" Raquel Rodriguez will make it, but instead a matter of "when."

