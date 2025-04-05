4 directions for Rey Fenix following his WWE debut on SmackDown

WWE Friday Night SmackDown aired tonight and it featured several big segments and matches. Kevin Owens announced that he was injured and out of WrestleMania, CM Punk returned home, and a Last Man Standing Match took place.

The show also featured a highly anticipated debut. After several weeks of vignettes, former All Elite Wrestling star Fenix officially appeared on WWE TV. He had an electric entrance and proceeded to take on a surprising opponent.

Fenix went one-on-one with NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer. The two put on an athletic exhibition that rivals any match you'll see. In the end, however, Fenix stood tall over the NXT Tag Team Champion in what was a fantastic bout.

Now that Rey Fenix has officially debuted, what's next? This article will take a look at a handful of potential directions for the lucha star. This includes joining a stable, challenging for a title, and beyond. What might Fenix do now that he's debuted?

Below are four directions for Rey Fenix following his WWE debut on SmackDown:

#4. He could join Legado del Fantasma

Legado del Fantasma is a faction on WWE SmackDown. Santos Escobar is the leader. He is joined by Berto and Angel, collectively known as Los Garza. Elektra Lopez was in the stable prior to her release a few months ago.

During WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week, Legado del Fantasma was shown reacting to Fenix's epic debut. Berto was fired up and wanted to fight him next week, but the stable was clearly impressed by his work nonetheless.

While Fenix and Berto might go toe-to-toe next week, it could lead to Legado recruiting Fenix to their ranks. If they can manage to acquire such an absurdly talented performer, Legado might end up being stronger than it ever has been before.

#3. Fenix could unite with Andrade to take on the WWE stable

Andrade is a WWE Superstar on the Friday Night SmackDown brand. He returned to the sports entertainment juggernaut last year. While he had an incredible series of bouts with Carmelo Hayes, he hasn't done much as of late.

That might be changing, however. In an extra on WWE.com and social media, Andrade had a disagreement with Legado del Fantasma. It is clear he and Santos Escobar are going to end up doing battle sooner rather than later.

If that is indeed what happens, Legado could try to dogpile on El Idolo. From there, Rey Fenix could try to make the save and it might lead to a temporary alliance. Andrade and Fenix are incredible wrestlers, so the pair working together should be electric.

#2. He could feud with Aleister Black who is seemingly returning this month

Fenix previously wrestled in All Elite Wrestling before jumping ship to WWE. Aleister Black was somebody who competed in AEW too, but his previous roots were in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Now, it appears that Aleister Black is on his way back. There have been mysterious vignettes airing on SmackDown that are seemingly teasing a debut or return for the star after WWE WrestleMania. Fans are operating under the assumption that the vignettes are for Black.

If they are indeed for Aleister, the dark and moody star could show up and attack Rey Fenix. From there, Black and Fenix could have a bitter feud. They could use All Elite Wrestling and their past as a launching point and as the reason behind a new rivalry in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#1. Fenix could chase after the United States Title

Expand Tweet

LA Knight is the WWE United States Champion. The Megastar is set to put his coveted title on the line against Jacob Fatu. The Samoan Werewolf managed to defeat Braun Strowman on Friday Night SmackDown in a brutal Last Man Standing Match to earn the title opportunity.

At least, that's the match fans are expecting. Some WWE fans think that it could change, however. Braun Strowman being left off of the WrestleMania card would be a surprise. Solo Sikoa also doesn't have a match booked at The Show of Shows. This bout expanding into a multi-man match certainly seems possible and potentially even likely.

If Triple H and company officials do decide to expand the match, this could be where Rey Fenix gets involved. A match with LA Knight, Jacob Fatu, Braun Strowman, Solo Sikoa, and Rey Fenix would be absolutely insane. Each star would likely get a lot of shine, but only one man could stand tall at The Showcase of The Immortals.

