4 directions for Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown - The Bloodline to grow further, new Tribal Chief, and more

The week after WWE WrestleMania is always one of the most exciting times of the year. RAW, NXT, and Friday Night SmackDown all often feature interesting stories, big returns, and exciting debuts. This year was no different.

Of the three shows, it could be argued that SmackDown was the biggest and most entertaining, thanks to a major storyline development and debut. In a shocking move, Solo Sikoa seemingly took over The Bloodline and brutally assaulted Jimmy Uso.

Solo didn't do it alone, however. He was joined by the son of Haku and a former New Japan Pro Wrestling star, Tama Tonga. The two make up what looks to be a new version of The Bloodline, with Roman Reigns absent and The Rock on sabbatical.

This is a new era for the promotion as well as for The Bloodline. Now all eyes are on Solo and Tama, and many are wondering what is next. In this article, we will look at a handful of directions their career could take moving forward.

Below are four directions for Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa could chase after the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

WWE WrestleMania 40 was a big event for a lot of people. Two people who were particularly happy with the outcome of their match were the duo of A-Town Down Under. The pair managed to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Ladder Match.

This marks Grayson Waller's first title on both NXT and the main roster. Meanwhile, Austin Theory is now both a two-time United States Champion and the reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champion. The cocky stars are despised by the WWE Universe, but their success is undeniable.

Given that they are the champions, there is a target on their backs. As a result, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga may be the ones going after that target. The Bloodline has no gold at the moment, and the two dominant performers likely hope to change that sooner rather than later.

#3. Solo Sikoa could be revealed as the new Tribal Chief

A few interesting things happened throughout the night on WWE SmackDown, but the most notable was how Solo Sikoa took charge. He ejected Jimmy Uso from the stable and even smashed Paul Heyman's phone when The Wiseman attempted to call Roman Reigns.

Later in the night, there was then an interaction between Paul Heyman and Tama Tonga backstage, where the latter noted that what he and Solo did was "by the order of The Tribal Chief." No further context was given. This has many believing that The Tribal Heir is indeed the new Tribal Chief.

There's a chance that the WWE Universe is witnessing the heir taking over and leading the group moving forward. If he is the new Tribal Chief, what could he have in mind for the stable moving forward? Could he recruit other stars to join the group? Will Sikoa go after the World Title himself?

#2. Jacob Fatu could debut on WWE television and join the two men

Speaking of recruiting others to The Bloodline, there's a chance that could be the direction Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa take in the coming weeks and months. With Roman Reigns possibly exiled, Jimmy Uso booted, and The Rock away from television, there are only two competitors in The Bloodline at the moment.

That could change sooner rather than later, however. There are rumors circulating around that Jacob Fatu has signed with WWE. While the company is yet to confirm this, the news could be huge, and this could dramatically shake things up moving forward.

If Fatu is indeed signed and set to debut in WWE sooner rather than later, he could do so as part of The Bloodline. He is the cousin of the other members, so Solo and Tama recruiting him to add to their ranks makes a lot of sense. The trio would also be unstoppable on television together.

#1. They could be working under The Rock

The Rock is one of the biggest names in WWE history. He is a multi-time World Champion and a future Hall of Famer. The Final Boss is also a massive star in Hollywood, which arguably makes him the most well-known pro wrestler of all time.

The People's Champion returned to WWE television earlier this year and eventually turned heel. From there, he joined The Bloodline and became The Final Boss. While he acknowledged Roman Reigns, many had been wondering if The Rock was truly the one leading the ship.

In the near future, it could potentially be revealed that the intimidating pairing of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga is working under The Rock.

