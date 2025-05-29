4 directions for Stephanie Vaquer on WWE RAW

WWE NXT aired a few nights ago, and fans were absolutely shocked when the main event concluded. In a moment that absolutely nobody saw coming, a title changed hands.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer, the then reigning NXT Women's Champion, put her title on the line against Fatal Influence's Jacy Jayne. Thanks in part to interference from Jazmyn Nyx and Fallon Henley, Jacy ultimately dethroned the champion.

While fans were shocked, the news that followed surprised them even more. It has since been reported that WWE is calling Stephanie up to the main roster. More specifically, the former NXT Women's Champion and NXT Women's North American Champion is supposedly heading to Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Trending

If La Primera is indeed moving to Monday Night RAW, what could she do on the red brand? This article will look at a handful of potential directions for the talented female performer, including chasing after a title, joining the Money in the Bank lineup, and beyond.

Below are four directions for Stephanie Vaquer on WWE RAW.

#4. Stephanie could be part of the last Money in the Bank qualifier

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 is just over a week away. As has become the norm, there will be two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches at the show, one for female stars and one for male performers.

Ad

The Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match already has quite a compelling field. Rhea Ripley, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, and Alexa Bliss have qualified. Meanwhile, Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Nia Jax will clash for the fifth spot on the upcoming SmackDown.

The final spot will be decided on RAW in an unannounced match. Liv Morgan made it clear she aims to be involved, but WWE hasn't named the other competitors yet. Stephanie Vaquer, as the newest addition, could officially debut as part of the RAW roster on Monday and be in the bout. From there, she could even qualify and go on to compete in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

#3. She could challenge Lyra Valkyria or Becky Lynch

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch were once as thick as thieves. Becky served as a mentor and inspiration for Valkyria, who also came up from Ireland. They traveled many of the same roads, albeit at different points in time, before both ended up in WWE.

Unfortunately, things have gone off the rails. Becky Lynch shockingly betrayed Lyra, and now the two can't stop fighting. They will soon clash over the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank, which is a rematch from Backlash.

Ad

It isn't clear which of the two talented performers will be victorious, but whoever wins could have La Primera waiting for them. Stephanie won multiple titles while on the NXT brand, so it only makes sense that she'd immediately chase after a belt on RAW.

#2. Bayley could unite with Stephanie Vaquer on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley is one of the most decorated female performers in WWE history. She was a Grand Slam Champion even before the new titles were introduced. She has also won the Royal Rumble Match, the Elimination Chamber Match, and the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Unfortunately, The Role Model hasn't been seen on WWE television for over a month now. Her last appearance came before WrestleMania 41 when she was brutally attacked by Becky Lynch. Before that, however, she was chasing tag team gold.

Ad

If Bayley still wants to win tag team gold, she could team up with Stephanie Vaquer. The two are both incredibly talented, so while things with Lyra fell through, gold could still be on the horizon for the Role Model.

#1. She could join the Latino World Order

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Latino World Order is a faction on WWE RAW. It has featured numerous members since being relaunched under the World Wrestling Entertainment banner, including Dragon Lee, Carlito, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Zelina Vega, Santos Escobar, and Bad Bunny. Rey Mysterio is the leader of the faction.

While the group has had many members in the past, they're low on active stars at the moment. Rey Mysterio is injured, Zelina Vega moved to SmackDown, and Bad Bunny was just an honorary member.

The WWE stable could get a boost through Stephanie Vaquer. She is well known to be a massive fan of Rey Mysterio, so the idea of working with him is probably quite appealing to the former CMLL star. There is little doubt that Stephanie would take the Latino World Order to new heights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More