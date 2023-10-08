4 directions for The Judgment Day after major title loss at WWE Fastlane

At Fastlane 2023, The Judgment Day suffered a setback after Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championships to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Despite help from the likes of Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio, Balor and Damian were unable to retain their titles.

While losing a championship belt is never a good feeling, the way The Judgment Day lost the titles sent out a wrong message. They are probably considered the fearsome faction in WWE, and going down and losing their gold in the scenario that they did somehow makes the heel stable look weak. Hence, not only did The Judgment Day lose the titles, but more importantly, they also lost some prestige.

In this article, we will look at the four major directions The Judgment Day could go after its loss at Fastlane 2023.

#4. The Judgment Day confronts JD McDonagh next week

Expand Tweet

During the match between The Judgment Day and Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, both teams looked equal at the start. For as long as the match lasted, both teams had equal opportunities. However, one major factor that cost The Judgment Day its match was JD McDonagh.

In the middle of the contest, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and McDonagh made their way to help Balor and Damian. While that did not work, McDonagh laid Priest out by mistake and hit him with his Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rhodes and Uso capitalized on this moment, which led to their victory. Given Damian has never been a fan of the Irish wrestler, fans can expect JD McDonagh to be confronted next week.

#3. Add a new member to the faction

Despite multiple attempts to join The Judgment Day, JD McDonagh could never be an official part of the faction. Following Fastlane 2023, the same seems unlikely. However, if the heel faction wishes to be more dominant, they might have to add another member to the faction.

Until some time ago, The Judgment Day was on a recruitment drive, and made advances towards several superstars to join them. Maybe the heel faction could conduct something similar again and have another member join them so that they can strengthen themselves and pose a bigger threat next time.

#2. Challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships again

Expand Tweet

Before The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Championships, the heel faction had once experienced a setback when Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship to Trick Williams at NXT No Mercy.

However, intervention from Rhea Ripley probably helped Dominik at the time. The Women's World Champion got Dominik a rematch, and the 26-year-old capitalized on it by reclaiming the North American Title. Similarly, Ripley could also help Balor and Damian get another title opportunity against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

#1. Damian Priest quits The Judgment Day

Expand Tweet

On RAW this week, Rhea Ripley questioned Damian Priest for the way he led The Judgment Day in her absence. Indirectly, she blamed Damian for Dominik Mysterio's title loss at No Mercy. While Damian did look upset about it, he did not revolt.

However, there is a chance the Money in the Bank contract winner won't keep quiet now. After all, in recent times, it seems Ripley has been fine with JD McDonagh being around. And given it was McDonagh who cost The Judgment Day the Tag Team Titles, Damian Priest could leave the heel faction in frustration.

What will unfold next for The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.