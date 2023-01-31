4 directions for the WWE Tag Team Championships

The finishing segment of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 was a storytelling masterpiece. After weeks of internal conflict and confusion, The Bloodline imploded as Sami Zayn smashed Roman Reigns' back with a thunderous chair shot.

The entire Bloodline, minus Jey Uso, pounced on The Honorary Uce. However, The Right-Hand Man refused to put his hands on Zayn. Disobeying The Tribal Chief's orders and turning his back on his blood, Uso walked backstage with tears flooding his eyes.

Following the shocking ending, one-half of the Tag Champs seemingly hinted that they had left The Bloodline. His voluntary departure from the Samoan Faction leaves the Tag Team Champions in a tight spot. Where does Jey Uso go from here? Furthermore, what's the future of Tag Titles?

#4 Jimmy Uso is forced to defend the WWE Tag Team Championships alone

Jey has left his brother in a predicament.

The Usos were defending their championships under "The Freebird Rule," and Jey's removal from The Bloodline wouldn't have been a significant issue. Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns are very unlikely to step in to defend their titles alongside Jimmy Uso.

However, the twins have been built as a separate entity from The Bloodline for much of their reign. Most of their championship defences were clean, which speaks volumes about their fantastic chemistry together as a successful tandem. Hence, Sikoa or Reigns are unlikely to fill the void left by The Right-Hand Man's departure.

This leaves Jimmy Uso all alone with the championships. As odd as it sounds, this isn't an unforeseen sight. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose won the RAW Tag Titles in October 2018, but Ambrose betrayed Rollins. A couple of weeks later, Rollins was forced to defend the gold against AOP because his partner never showed up for the defence.

#3 "The Freebird Rule" allows Solo Sikoa to take Jey Uso's place

Although The Usos, as part of The Bloodline, haven't necessarily defended the Tag Titles under "The Freebird Rule," the current dire circumstances could force such a move. WWE has shown flexibility with random tandem changes during matches.

At RAW is XXX, Jimmy Uso seemingly injured his shoulder during the match, but Sami Zayn replaced the champion after a heated argument. A few weeks prior, Dominik Mysterio stepped in for a wounded Finn Balor to finish a Tag Team Turmoil encounter.

Hence, the Enforcer was able to quickly fill the void left by his brother's departure and defend the WWE Tag Team Championships on behalf of The Bloodline.

#2 The Bloodline lays waste to the entire WWE Tag Team Division, leaving no potential challengers

This option is unlikely and will have disastrous consequences. For weeks, The Bloodline has invaded Monday Night RAW and wreaked havoc, often attacking Superstars in the locker room and injuring them. Matt Riddle, Dolph Ziggler, and Elias are some of the many RAW stars that have felt their wrath.

The invasion angle was rumored to lead to The Tribal Chief being stripped of one of his World Championships. However, a significant addition could be made to this narrative to set the outcome in motion.

The remaining members of The Bloodline can systematically destroy every tandem in the locker room by using the numbers game to their advantage. With no potential challengers in sight, the Tag Team Championships will not have to be defended.

#1 The WWE Tag Titles are vacated, a Tournament is held, and The Usos reunite to defeat the finalists

UnDAUNiable Daun Devonte @daundevonte The Usos kicking the shit out of Kevin Owens for 30 seconds was my favorite Royal Rumble moment The Usos kicking the shit out of Kevin Owens for 30 seconds was my favorite Royal Rumble moment https://t.co/DrXz7iHTcD

Jey Uso's departure from The Bloodline may be temporary or part of The Tribal Chief's grand scheme. With The Right-Hand Man gone, Adam Pearce could announce a tournament to determine the new champions.

However, this would all be for nothing. The Usos were able to interrupt the match and regain their championships during the finals. The primary reason for keeping Jey in the loop here is his team's rumored encounter against KO and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

With Jey randomly re-entering The Bloodline, this could be attributed to Paul Heyman's remarkable persuasion skills, or it could all be a ruse devised by Reigns to fool the WWE locker room.

