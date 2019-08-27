4 dream feuds for The Fiend in WWE

The Fiend

When Bray Wyatt returned to the WWE programming with the Firefly Fun House, many fans were skeptical about his new character.

It is fair to say that after almost two months of building up Wyatt's character, the WWE Universe can finally see where Vince McMahon is going with this gimmick.

After some sporadic appearances from Wyatt's dark persona, The Fiend, he made his official debut against Finn Balor at SummerSlam. It was a brilliant introduction, to say the least as everything from the entrance to the exit was perfectly coordinated.

Since then, WWE is trying to keep the unpredictability around the character high as he didn't feature in the Raw and SmackDown episodes right after SummerSlam.

The Fiend has become a sort of a legend killer as Mick Foley, Kurt Angle and now, Jerry Lawler has faced his wrath.

No one knows when and where The Fiend would strike and that unpredictability has gripped the WWE Universe completely. There are some matches or feuds that we would love to see The Fiend in and in this slideshow, we are going to take a look at four dream feuds for The Fiend:

#4 The Undertaker

The Undertaker

The Fiend vs The Undertaker would have popped up in many people's minds because both of them have very similar characteristics.

Both of them love to play mind games with their opponents and just imagine the atmosphere around the stadium if these two come face to face.

Previously, Wyatt faced The Undertaker at WrestleMania and quite predictably, he lost that match. A possible feud could start with The Fiend coming back to attack The Undertaker for what will be a kind of revenge for Wyatt's loss. This is a way the feud could be set up and if the match happens, it would most probably be at WrestleMania.

While the match wouldn't be fast-paced due to the aging Undertaker, the build-up to it would be absolutely fantastic.

This could also be a passing of the torch match as there isn't a better character than The Fiend to take over the mantle of terrifying the WWE Universe from The Undertaker.

