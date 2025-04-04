4 Dream matches WWE could book for Evolution II

It is WrestleMania season for WWE. All eyes are on the massive two-night Premium Live Event, scheduled for Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.

While WrestleMania is undoubtedly the biggest pro wrestling event every year, it certainly isn't the end. As soon as The Show Of Shows is over all eyes are then on RAW the following night and on future Premium Live Events such as Backlash in St. Louis.

One major Premium Live Event reportedly scheduled in about three months is Evolution. Evolution is an all-women's Premium Live Event and this will be the first edition since the inaugural PLE in 2018.

If Evolution comes to fruition as reported, Triple H will need to stack the card. Thankfully, numerous potential bouts could be added to the lineup, including some dream matches. This article will take a look at a handful of dream matches that could be booked for Evolution II.

Below are four dream matches WWE could book for Evolution II.

#4. The Bella Twins could challenge The Judgment Day

The Bella Twins are the WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. They entered the sports entertainment juggernaut without prior experience in pro wrestling, but both women eventually won singles gold.

The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The two have held the gold in the past, but they have both risen up the card considerably since then, making this a special and memorable run with the belts.

Due to the time when The Bella Twins stopped wrestling regularly, they were never able to hold the Women's Tag Team Titles. Now, if they return to the ring for Evolution, the twins could finally chase after the belts that did not exist during their prime and compete against arguably the best women's team in the industry today.

#3. Giulia and IYO SKY could have a dream match at WWE Evolution

IYO SKY is on top of the world right now. She is the Women's World Champion on WWE Monday Night RAW after having defeated Rhea Ripley for the title. Now, she is set to compete in a high-profile match at WrestleMania against Bianca Belair.

Giulia is the former NXT Women's Champion. The Beautiful Madness lost her prized belt to Stephanie Vaquer and appears to be taking time off to recover from some injuries. That being said, there is certainly a chance she'll be back by Evolution.

If Giulia is healthy by then, she could face IYO SKY in a one-on-one match. This would be a dream matchup, showcasing a clash of different generations among incredible Japanese performers. If Triple H can book this bout, he definitely should. They will put on a classic.

#2. Jade Cargill vs. Bianca Belair is a match that must happen

Bianca Belair is a multi-time world champion and a former WWE WrestleMania headliner. She is set to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Title at WrestleMania, but there is a chance that Rhea Ripley will also be included in the bout.

Jade Cargill is a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. She held the title alongside Bianca Belair until she was found brutally assaulted. It has since been revealed that Naomi, the other member of "The Big 3," was responsible for the attack.

With that being said, Jade does not trust Bianca after what happened and has been open about it. This could lead to the two super athletes and former tag team partners having a dream match at Evolution II. Fans are eager to see them clash, and that might be the perfect spot for it.

#1. Tiffany Stratton vs. Trish Stratus could be at Evolution

Tiffany Stratton is the WWE Women's Champion. She won her first main roster title by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on her former friend and manipulator, Nia Jax. Now, she is set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania.

Trish Stratus is an icon in women's pro wrestling. She was a major star for WWE during the Attitude Era and the Ruthless Aggression Era. Although Trish has since retired, she occasionally makes appearances or participates in matches on an infrequent basis.

The Hall of Famer and the Women's Champion recently teamed up at Elimination Chamber Toronto, but fans need to see these two stars from different generations clash. If Tiffany manages to hold on to her world title, that belt could even potentially be on the line at Evolution II.

