4 dream scenarios that are now possible after Penta's WWE debut

Penta made his long-awaited WWE debut this week on Monday Night RAW and had an impressive first match against Chad Gable. However, it looks like fans can have more to look forward to with the new luchador.

At the end of 2024, WWE began showing vignettes about a new superstar and it didn't take long for fans to piece together that it was former AEW champion Penta. Last week, Chad Gable asked for a challenge and Adam Pearce pulled through this week when he introduced Penta on Monday Night RAW. After a successful performance, he cut a promo to give fans a glimpse of what to expect and it looks like a lot is in store for the former AEW Tag Team Champion.

For this list, we will look at four dream scenarios that are now possible after Penta's WWE debut.

#4. Penta can retire a WWE Hall of Famer

During the new superstar's entrance on this week's RAW, Michale Cole mentioned that Rey Mysterio is considered the best luchador in professional wrestling with the 39-year-old being a close second. Interestingly, this comment can lead to something much bigger.

No other luchador has come close to Rey's skills and stardom but in a few years, Pentagon Jr. can prove that he is indeed on the same level or even more than the Hall of Famer. Once he is an established superstar, he can feud with Rey and retire the WWE Hall of Famer.

#3. Penta to gain a new partner?

When the rumors began that Pentagon Jr. was WWE-bound, talks about his matches spread on social media. A couple of matches that became the talk of the town were his 10-minute bout against Chelsea Green and IYO SKY at Lucha Underground. Interestingly, he's on the same brand as the latter.

Intergender matches may have happened at the Stamford-based promotion in the past, but it's still not a common practice in the company's current era. However, this won't mean that the duo won't be able to reunite in the ring even for a simple mixed tag team match.

#2. Gunther's chops can be put to the test

One of the most feared superstars on WWE's roster at the moment is none other than Gunther. The current World Heavyweight Champion is known not to have a specific finisher, but his devastating chops have become synonymous with him. However, he might no longer be the only one equipped with this move on RAW.

In a previous interview, The Ring General said that he immediately bled when the luchador chopped him in Germany in the past. A match between both men will surely be interesting not just due to their opposing in-ring style, but at the same time, their similar arsenals.

#1. Dominik Mysterio to receive an unexpected partner?

Dominik Mysterio has had a lot on his plate lately with The Judgment Day, but he is not currently involved in any feuds specifically for him. However, that might change soon due to the arrival of the former AEW star.

The former North American Champion can start befriending the 39-year-old and possibly even badmouth Rey so the latter won't form any positive relationship with the Hall of Famer, essentially turning him heel. This can even lead to some sort of mentorship between them.

