4 Dumb catchphrases that got massively over

Stone Cold's "What?"

Over the years, WWE has started giving more emphasis on Sports Entertainment than actual wrestling. Now a wrestler cannot survive on their in-ring skills alone. They need a compelling gimmick, which can help them to connect with the crowd and could leave an everlasting impact. A performer needs to come up with innovative ideas that could help them stand away from the others.

That's when catchphrases come into play. It is a simple sentence or word that a wrestler uses to define his character and people start recognizing them based on it. We have seen so many iconic catchphrases over the years that have elevated so many talents to the status of an icon.

However, all the catchphrases that get over are not always cool or innovative. Sometimes a catchphrase becomes popular because of the way wrestlers say it.

Look at Bray Wyatt's new catchphrase, "Yowie Wowie". It is something that toddlers used to say when they would see something interesting, but Bray with his talent and skits has elevated it a whole new level and now we see people chanting it in all the arenas. Let's look at other similar catchphrases that are really dumb but still got massively over among the fans.

#4 "Yes! Yes! Yes!"

It is part of the biggest storyline of this decade

This catchphrase really caught up with the fans in 2014, when Daniel Bryan was going up against the authority to achieve his dream at Wrestlemania 30.

That story of beating all the odds and becoming the face of the company in the biggest wrestling stage just seems so satisfying and unreal. Daniel Bryan started using his chant "Yes! Yes! Yes!" to engage the crowd on his journey to redemption and it became the biggest storyline of this decade. It is just a word that is being repeated again and again, but Daniel Bryan gave a whole new meaning to it and now people use it to show their approval to anything that is going on in the ring.

The catchphrase would have never gotten over if anybody other that Bryan would have tried it. He is probably the most loved man in the wrestling and whatever he does, people are always going to follow him, even if it is chanting a word, again and again, to show him our support.

