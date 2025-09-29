4 Duos that can save WWE RAW's failing tag team division

  • home icon
By Matthew Serocki
Modified Sep 29, 2025 02:02 GMT
Finn Balor and JD McDonagh won the World Tag titles back in June. (Image Credit: WWE.com).
Despite having several former champions within its ranks, WWE RAW's tag team division has felt like an afterthought for most of the last two years. The titles get a spotlight now and then, but then disappear for weeks on end.

The titleholders show up on RAW but do nothing with the belts. This happened the first time JD McDonagh and Finn Balor won the World Tag Team titles last year.

The Irishmen didn't make their first defense until over two months after claiming the titles. The situation isn't much better this year.

The Judgment Day hasn't put the titles on the line since July 28th. To shake things up, the next four tag teams could help save the failing RAW tag team division.

#4. Fraxiom bolts to RAW

Fraxiom joined SmackDown after WrestleMania, following a fantastic run atop NXT's tag team division. The duo set the standard for tag team wrestling in the newer generation of the brand.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom are arguably one of the greatest tag teams in NXT's history. The stars are smaller, but one of the most exciting teams in pro wrestling.

Despite some thrilling matches, Fraxiom was lost in the shuffle of the stacked roster. Moving to RAW would give the division an explosive spark to finally make it interesting again. The move would also help balance both divisions.

#3. The Street Profits need a change

The Street Profits have been on both brands so much that moving to the red brand may not make an impact. However, a swap of locales could be what is best for everyone. The Profits have a history with the New Day and Usos.

Despite not winning gold for nearly four years, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins were prominently featured regardless of brand. Since they lost the WWE Tag Team titles to the Wyatt Sicks, yet have another shot, they shouldn't regain the belts.

A different team should get the honor. The Profits can then reboot themselves and help get the RAW division back on track.

#2. The Usos are forever linked

This possibility started with Jimmy Uso moving to RAW to help out Jey Uso. The two sides are embroiled in an ongoing tangle with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of the Vision.

The two sides will battle once again now that The Yeet Master feels he's put LA Knight in the past. Whichever team emerges from the feud should be in line for a title opportunity against the Judgment Day.

Fans still love it when the Usos reunite, and Jimmy's move was done for a reason. While it would be relying too much on the past, the move would excite a portion of the fans since many love anything Bloodline related.

#1. The Lucha Brothers come together in WWE

Due to entering WWE at different times, depending on when their AEW contracts expired, the Lucha Brothers couldn't debut side by side. Penta first emerged in January, with Rey Fenix following suit about a month before WrestleMania 41.

He went to SmackDown while Penta joined the red brand. Since Jimmy moved brands to join his brother, why couldn't Fenix? He hasn't been booked regularly over the last month or so, but proved that was a mistake when facing Sami Zayn for the US title.

The reunion will happen at some point. Putting Fenix with Penta could be the jolt the failing RAW tag division needs, especially knowing the magic they've created in every promotion before WWE.

Matthew Serocki

Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.

Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.

During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.

Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004.

